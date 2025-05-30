Bryce Huff Heads West: 49ers Finalizing Trade For Eagles DE

The Philadelphia Eagles are finalizing a trade to send edge rusher Bryce Huff to the San Francisco 49ers. View the trade details below.

49ers Trading For Eagles’ Bryce Huff

ESPN sources: 49ers and Eagles are working to finalize a trade that will send edge rusher Bryce Huff to San Francisco for a mid-round pick. The trade cannot and would not be processed until after June 1. But both sides are working to make it happen, and Huff already has reworked… pic.twitter.com/FJeGc9Cfwx — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 30, 2025

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Eagles are sending Huff to the 49ers in exchange for a mid-round draft pick.

The trade is expected to be finalized next week. If the Eagles trade Huff after June 1, it will result in $3 million in dead money and $4.4 million in savings.

If Philadelphia trades Huff before June 1, the dead money moves to $12.1 million with a $4.7 million loss of cap savings.

Huff signed a three-year, $51.1 million deal with the Eagles during the 2024 offseason. Huff has reworked his contract to facilitate the trade to San Francisco.

Huff’s guaranteed money in 2025 was $16.75 million. The Eagles will pay $9.05 million in salary, while the 49ers will handle the remaining $7.95 million when Huff arrives in San Francisco.

Bryce Huff Coming Off Disappointing Season, Reunites With Robert Saleh

Bryce Huff the last two seasons: In 2024:

• 298 total snaps

• 23 pressures

• 2.5 sacks In 2023:

• 481 snaps

• 67 pressures

• 10 sacks Huff wasn’t a fit with the Eagles and they were smart to get whatever they could for him. He’s now back with Robert Saleh and will… pic.twitter.com/9UjQ7qKHRZ — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) May 30, 2025

The New York Jets signed Huff as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

After three average seasons, Huff broke out in 2023 with a career-high 10 sacks.

Huff cashed in on his success by signing a lucrative contract with the Eagles. Huff was supposed to be another weapon on an elite defensive line.

However, Huff failed to make an impact, ending the season with 2.5 sacks, 13 tackles, and one forced fumble in 12 games. Huff was inactive in the Eagles’ victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

With Huff going to San Francisco, it’s a reunion with defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, the head coach of the Jets from 2021 to 2024.

Huff’s best year came under Saleh, so San Francisco hopes the 27-year-old can recapture the magic from his 2023 campaign.

Huff will play alongside All-Pro Nick Bosa and 2025 first-round pick Mykel Williams.