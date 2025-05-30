NFL News and Rumors

Bryce Huff Heads West: 49ers Finalizing Trade For Eagles DE

Dan Girolamo
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Bryce Huff stands on the field.

The Philadelphia Eagles are finalizing a trade to send edge rusher Bryce Huff to the San Francisco 49ers. View the trade details below.

49ers Trading For Eagles’ Bryce Huff

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Eagles are sending Huff to the 49ers in exchange for a mid-round draft pick.

The trade is expected to be finalized next week. If the Eagles trade Huff after June 1, it will result in $3 million in dead money and $4.4 million in savings.

If Philadelphia trades Huff before June 1, the dead money moves to $12.1 million with a $4.7 million loss of cap savings.

Huff signed a three-year, $51.1 million deal with the Eagles during the 2024 offseason. Huff has reworked his contract to facilitate the trade to San Francisco.

Huff’s guaranteed money in 2025 was $16.75 million. The Eagles will pay $9.05 million in salary, while the 49ers will handle the remaining $7.95 million when Huff arrives in San Francisco.

Bryce Huff Coming Off Disappointing Season, Reunites With Robert Saleh

The New York Jets signed Huff as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

After three average seasons, Huff broke out in 2023 with a career-high 10 sacks.

Huff cashed in on his success by signing a lucrative contract with the Eagles. Huff was supposed to be another weapon on an elite defensive line.

However, Huff failed to make an impact, ending the season with 2.5 sacks, 13 tackles, and one forced fumble in 12 games. Huff was inactive in the Eagles’ victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

With Huff going to San Francisco, it’s a reunion with defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, the head coach of the Jets from 2021 to 2024.

Huff’s best year came under Saleh, so San Francisco hopes the 27-year-old can recapture the magic from his 2023 campaign.

Huff will play alongside All-Pro Nick Bosa and 2025 first-round pick Mykel Williams.

Topics  
49ers Eagles NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

