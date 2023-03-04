NFL News and Rumors

Bryce Young Measures 5-10, 204 Pounds At NFL Combine

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young

The drama surrounding former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young’s height and weight is officially over. At the NFL Combine on Saturday morning, Young measured 5-10 1/8th and 204 pounds.

Young’s hands also measured 9.75 inches.

Bryce Young’s Height And Weight

After months of speculation, Young’s measurements are now official. Young’s previous measurements at Alabama had the QB listed as 6 feet tall and 194 pounds

For comparison, Kyler Murray measured in at 5-10 1/8th and 207 pounds.

Young cannot change his height, but ESPN’s Matt Miller believes weighing over 200 pounds will benefit Young during the draft process.

“I think they’re happy this morning, as is Bryce Young,” Miller said. “It’s really key [that] he got over that 200-pound barrier. I think most importantly, he showed teams that he can add to his frame.

Bryce Young Remains One Of The Top Prospects In The 2023 NFL Draft

Regardless of his measurements, Young remains one of the top prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft.

ESPN’s Todd McShay lists Young first on his board, while ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. has the quarterback fourth on his board. NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah has Young as the third-ranked prospect of the draft.

In two seasons as Alabama’s starting quarterback, Young threw for over 8,000 yards and 79 touchdowns. Additionally, Young won the Heisman Trophy in 2021.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

 

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Bryce Young

NFL Combine 2023: The Height Debate For Alabama QB Bryce Young

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  15h
NFL News and Rumors
will levis2
Will Levis Keen to Show Off Cannon Arm According to NFL Combine Interview
Author image David Evans  •  16h
NFL News and Rumors
USATSI_19468296_168396541_lowres-2
NFL Combine 2023: C.J. Stroud Makes Noteworthy Comments On His NFL Future
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  15h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL Combine 2023 Measurements- Defensive Line, Linebackers, & Defensive Backs
NFL Combine 2023 Measurements: Defensive Line, Linebackers, & Defensive Backs
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  16h
NFL News and Rumors
will levis2
2023 NFL Combine: 3 Things To Know About Kentucky QB Will Levis
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  17h
NFL News and Rumors
dj turner
WATCH: Top 5 40-Yard Dash Times from Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Combine including DJ Turner, Jakorian Bennett and Kelee Ringo
Author image David Evans  •  18h
NFL News and Rumors
WATCH- DJ Turner Runs 4.27 Second 40-Yard Dash at 2023 NFL Combine
WATCH: DJ Turner Runs 4.26 Second 40-Yard Dash at 2023 NFL Combine
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  18h
More News
Arrow to top