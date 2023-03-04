Bryce Young Measures 5-10, 204 Pounds At NFL Combine

The drama surrounding former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young’s height and weight is officially over. At the NFL Combine on Saturday morning, Young measured 5-10 1/8th and 204 pounds.

Young’s hands also measured 9.75 inches.

Bryce Young’s Height And Weight

After months of speculation, Young’s measurements are now official. Young’s previous measurements at Alabama had the QB listed as 6 feet tall and 194 pounds

For comparison, Kyler Murray measured in at 5-10 1/8th and 207 pounds.

Young cannot change his height, but ESPN’s Matt Miller believes weighing over 200 pounds will benefit Young during the draft process.

“I think they’re happy this morning, as is Bryce Young,” Miller said. “It’s really key [that] he got over that 200-pound barrier. I think most importantly, he showed teams that he can add to his frame.

What does Bryce Young’s measurement mean for NFL teams and his draft stock? From @SportsCenter with @HannahStormESPN pic.twitter.com/M1KcSSbDzS — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) March 4, 2023

Bryce Young Remains One Of The Top Prospects In The 2023 NFL Draft

Regardless of his measurements, Young remains one of the top prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft.

ESPN’s Todd McShay lists Young first on his board, while ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. has the quarterback fourth on his board. NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah has Young as the third-ranked prospect of the draft.

In two seasons as Alabama’s starting quarterback, Young threw for over 8,000 yards and 79 touchdowns. Additionally, Young won the Heisman Trophy in 2021.

