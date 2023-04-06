Featured

Bryson DeChambeau Masters Odds, Predictions, History, & Expert Picks

Colin Lynch
Bryson DeChambeau is coming off his worst Masters round ever, an 80 in last year’s second round. We’ve documented quite a bit about how much Bryson has been struggling. Not one part of his game has been locked in. Is there any way he can compete?

 

Bryson DeChambeau is set to compete in his seventh Masters appearance this year. In his first appearance at Augusta National in 2016, he earned the prestigious Low Amateur honors. Three years later, he shared the opening-round lead with Brooks Koepka, showcasing his exceptional skills on the course.

After missing the cut in 2022, the 2020 U.S. Open champion underwent surgery on his left wrist. However, he made a remarkable comeback by finishing T-8 in The 150th Open at St Andrew’s just three months later.

In addition to his eight PGA Tour wins, DeChambeau has an impressive record in amateur golf. He won both the NCAA Individual Championship and the U.S. Amateur in 2015, establishing himself as a rising star in the golf world. He has also represented the U.S. in several prestigious golf tournaments, including the Arnold Palmer Cup, Walker Cup, Ryder Cup, and Presidents Cup.

Bryson DeChambeau Masters Record

Year Place Score 1 2 3 4 Earnings
2022 CUT +12 76 80 $0
2021 T46 +5 76 67 75 75 $33,503
2020 T34 -2 70 74 69 73 $62,100
2019 T29 -4 66 75 73 70 $78,200
2018 T38 +3 74 74 72 71 $46,200
2016 T21 +5 72 72 77 72 $0

Bryson DeChambeau 2023 Masters Odds

 Odds Play
 To Win 2023 Masters +13000 BetOnline logo
First Round Leader +9000 BetOnline logo

 

 Odds Play
Top 5 Finish +2000 BetOnline logo
3rd Round Leader +5900 BetOnline logo

 

 Odds Play
Top 10 Finish +850 BetOnline logo
Top 20 Finish +320 BetOnline logo

 

 Odds Play
YES -160 BetOnline logo
NO +220 BetOnline logo

 

Bryson DeChambeau Predictions, Best Bets & Expert Picks

Here are the predictions and best bets for Bryson DeChambeau at the 2023 Masters from our golf experts:

Bryson DeChambeau To Miss The Cut (-160)

Making any bet on Bryson to compete, or finish anywhere need contention feels like throwing your money away. He’s never been good at Augusta as his highest finish ever is T-21, and that was as an amateur. The only thing that makes sense is to take Bryson to miss the cut. Everything else feels like throwing money away.

 

Bet on  Bryson DeChambeau To Miss Cut (-160)  at BetOnline

 

 

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
Colin Lynch

