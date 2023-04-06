Bryson DeChambeau Masters Odds, Predictions, History, & Expert Picks

Bryson DeChambeau is coming off his worst Masters round ever, an 80 in last year’s second round. We’ve documented quite a bit about how much Bryson has been struggling. Not one part of his game has been locked in. Is there any way he can compete?

Bryson DeChambeau is set to compete in his seventh Masters appearance this year. In his first appearance at Augusta National in 2016, he earned the prestigious Low Amateur honors. Three years later, he shared the opening-round lead with Brooks Koepka, showcasing his exceptional skills on the course.

After missing the cut in 2022, the 2020 U.S. Open champion underwent surgery on his left wrist. However, he made a remarkable comeback by finishing T-8 in The 150th Open at St Andrew’s just three months later.

In addition to his eight PGA Tour wins, DeChambeau has an impressive record in amateur golf. He won both the NCAA Individual Championship and the U.S. Amateur in 2015, establishing himself as a rising star in the golf world. He has also represented the U.S. in several prestigious golf tournaments, including the Arnold Palmer Cup, Walker Cup, Ryder Cup, and Presidents Cup.

The Best Sports Betting Sites for the 2023 Masters

Bryson DeChambeau Masters Record

Year Place Score 1 2 3 4 Earnings 2022 CUT +12 76 80 $0 2021 T46 +5 76 67 75 75 $33,503 2020 T34 -2 70 74 69 73 $62,100 2019 T29 -4 66 75 73 70 $78,200 2018 T38 +3 74 74 72 71 $46,200 2016 T21 +5 72 72 77 72 $0

Bryson DeChambeau 2023 Masters Odds

Bryson DeChambeau 2023 Masters Odds Odds Play To Win 2023 Masters +13000 First Round Leader +9000

Bryson DeChambeau 2023 Masters Odds Odds Play Top 5 Finish +2000 3rd Round Leader +5900

Bryson DeChambeau 2023 Masters Odds Odds Play Top 10 Finish +850 Top 20 Finish +320

Bryson DeChambeau 2023 Masters Odds Odds Play YES -160 NO +220

Bryson DeChambeau Predictions, Best Bets & Expert Picks

Here are the predictions and best bets for Bryson DeChambeau at the 2023 Masters from our golf experts:

Bryson DeChambeau To Miss The Cut (-160)

Making any bet on Bryson to compete, or finish anywhere need contention feels like throwing your money away. He’s never been good at Augusta as his highest finish ever is T-21, and that was as an amateur. The only thing that makes sense is to take Bryson to miss the cut. Everything else feels like throwing money away.