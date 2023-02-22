With Selection Sunday only a few weeks away, over a dozen teams are on bubble watch as they attempt to strengthen their NCAA Tournament resumes before March Madness. The bubble teams cannot afford a mistake this late in the season. A loss now could end their chances of competing in the tournament. However, a win could elevate a team’s resume. Below are five teams on bubble watch for NCAA Tournament that could sneak into the bracket and play in March Madness.

North Carolina Tar Heels

The most disappointing team of the 2022-2023 season has been the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Last season, the Tar Heels lost by three points in the National Championship to the Kansas Jayhawks. Four starters from that team – guard RJ Daivs, guard Caleb Love, forward Leakly Black, and forward Armando Bacot – all returned to school to win a national championship.

Yet, the Tar Heels are in danger of missing the NCAA Tournament at 16-11.

North Carolina is an abysmal 0-9 against Quad 1 teams. If the Tar Heels can someone reel off a few Quad 1 wins and sneak into the tournament, they have the experience to make another deep run.

North Carolina returned four starters from a team that had a 15-point halftime lead in the national title game against Kansas and has ZERO Quad 1 wins on February 19th. Anarchy? Nope. Just College Basketball. https://t.co/Cy8S9OyaME — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 19, 2023

Wisconsin Badgers

On many bracketology websites, the Wisconsin Badgers (15-11) are the last team in or the first team out of the tournament.

The margin of error is thin in Madison, as the Badgers cannot afford to lose many more games.

If they can go 2-2 in their last four games and win one game in the Big Ten Tournament, the Badgers should be able to sneak into the NCAA Tournament.

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Texas Tech (16-12) is getting hot at the right time.

After starting 1-10 in the Big 12, the Red Raiders have won four straight games to bring their conference record to 5-10.

More importantly, those four wins are in Quad 1, with the standout victory coming against the No. 8 Texas. Texas Tech still has a tough climb, but with upcoming games against No. 24 TCU and No. 3 Kansas, the Red Raiders can boost their resume in a big way.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (17-10) are in severe danger of missing the tournament.

The 77-Net ranking is not ideal for a team on the bubble. Two losses each in Quad 2 and Quad 3 could be their downfall. Wake Forest desperately needs a Quad 1 win, and the Demon Deacons will have their shot to get it against NC State on February 22.

It’s a must-win for Wake if they want to have any shot at an at-large bid.

Seton Hall Pirates

Seton Hall (16-12) might have ended their chance to make the NCAA Tournament with a loss to Villanova on February 11. However, it’s not over yet for first-year coach Shaheen Holloway, who led 15th-seeded Saint Peter’s to the Elite Eight in 2022.

For the Pirates to stay alive for the tournament, they must win at least two of their last three games against Xavier, Villanova, and Providence.

Win all three, and the Pirates have a shot. Lose two or more, and the Pirates’ chance at an at-large bid disappears.