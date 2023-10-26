NFL News and Rumors

Buccaneers vs. Bills: NFL Thursday Night Football Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bet

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Yaya Diaby

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-3) head to upstate New York in Week 8 to play the Buffalo Bills (4-3) on Thursday Night Football. Below, we examine the odds for the Buccaneers vs. Bills and reveal predictions, picks, and the best prop bet for Thursday Night Football.

Buccaneers vs. Bills: NFL Thursday Night Football Odds

After losing to the Patriots, the Bills return home to Buffalo as a 9-point favorite over the Buccaneers via BetOnline.

For Tampa, guard Matt Feiler (knee) and safety Kaevon Merriweather (safety) have been ruled out. Meanwhile, quarterback Baker Mayfield (knee), Chris Godwin (neck), and defensive tackle Vita Vea (groin) are listed as questionable.

For Buffalo, tight end Dawson Knox (wrist), tight end Quintin Morris (ankle), and linebacker Baylor Spector (hamstring) are out, with Ed Oliver (toe) questionable.

View the odds for the game below.

Bet Tampa Bay Buccaneers Buffalo Bills Play
Moneyline +360 -450 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +9 (-110) -9 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 43 (-115) Under 43 (-105) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Buccaneers vs. Bills: NFL Thursday Night Football Predictions And Picks

Bills -9 (-110)

The Bucs have lost three of their last four games after a 3-1 start. Surprisingly, the Bucs are 2-0 on the road and 1-3 at home.

Unfortunately for Bucs fans, Todd Bowles is not the coach to back after a loss. Bowles is 1-9-1 ATS with the Bucs after a loss (via Evan Abrams).

Like most Bowles-backed teams, the offense (17.2 points per game), not the defense (allowing 17.3 points per game), is the problem.

However, the Bills’ defense has been decimated by injuries. Buffalo’s defense allowed Patriots quarterback Mac Jones to throw for 272 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning touchdown with under 15 seconds left.

Even though nine points is a huge number, this feels like a Bills blowout victory. When Josh Allen wins, he wins big. 45 of Allen’s 59 career wins have been by seven or more points.

After the Bills lost on the road in Week 1, they decimated the Raiders by 28 points the following week in Buffalo. It may not be a 28-point victory on Thursday, but the Bill should win by double digits.

Bet on Bills -9 (-110) at BetOnline

Buccaneers vs. Bills: NFL Thursday Night Football Best Prop Bet

Josh Allen Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (-141)

The Bills have scored 24 total touchdowns in seven games. Allen is responsible for 19 of them (15 passing and four rushing). You can argue that no player is more important to his offense than Allen.

Allen has been awesome in Thursday night games, throwing for 15 touchdowns with a 107.7 QBR and 5-0 record.

Allen has thrown for at least two touchdowns in five of seven games, including four straight. Expect Allen to continue his Thursday night dominance with another strong performance through the air.

Bet on Josh Allen Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (-141) at BetOnline
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

