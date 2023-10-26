The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-3) head to upstate New York in Week 8 to play the Buffalo Bills (4-3) on Thursday Night Football. Below, we examine the odds for the Buccaneers vs. Bills and reveal predictions, picks, and the best prop bet for Thursday Night Football.

Buccaneers vs. Bills: NFL Thursday Night Football Odds

After losing to the Patriots, the Bills return home to Buffalo as a 9-point favorite over the Buccaneers via BetOnline.

For Tampa, guard Matt Feiler (knee) and safety Kaevon Merriweather (safety) have been ruled out. Meanwhile, quarterback Baker Mayfield (knee), Chris Godwin (neck), and defensive tackle Vita Vea (groin) are listed as questionable.

For Buffalo, tight end Dawson Knox (wrist), tight end Quintin Morris (ankle), and linebacker Baylor Spector (hamstring) are out, with Ed Oliver (toe) questionable.

View the odds for the game below.

Buccaneers vs. Bills: NFL Thursday Night Football Predictions And Picks

Bills -9 (-110)

The Bucs have lost three of their last four games after a 3-1 start. Surprisingly, the Bucs are 2-0 on the road and 1-3 at home.

Unfortunately for Bucs fans, Todd Bowles is not the coach to back after a loss. Bowles is 1-9-1 ATS with the Bucs after a loss (via Evan Abrams).

Like most Bowles-backed teams, the offense (17.2 points per game), not the defense (allowing 17.3 points per game), is the problem.

However, the Bills’ defense has been decimated by injuries. Buffalo’s defense allowed Patriots quarterback Mac Jones to throw for 272 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning touchdown with under 15 seconds left.

Even though nine points is a huge number, this feels like a Bills blowout victory. When Josh Allen wins, he wins big. 45 of Allen’s 59 career wins have been by seven or more points.

After the Bills lost on the road in Week 1, they decimated the Raiders by 28 points the following week in Buffalo. It may not be a 28-point victory on Thursday, but the Bill should win by double digits.

Buccaneers vs. Bills: NFL Thursday Night Football Best Prop Bet

Josh Allen Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (-141)

Josh Allen has owned Thursday Night Football. What does he have in store on #TNFonPrime? pic.twitter.com/IBa2A0Oa0W — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) October 25, 2023

The Bills have scored 24 total touchdowns in seven games. Allen is responsible for 19 of them (15 passing and four rushing). You can argue that no player is more important to his offense than Allen.

Allen has been awesome in Thursday night games, throwing for 15 touchdowns with a 107.7 QBR and 5-0 record.

Allen has thrown for at least two touchdowns in five of seven games, including four straight. Expect Allen to continue his Thursday night dominance with another strong performance through the air.