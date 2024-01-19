NFL News and Rumors

Buccaneers vs. Lions: 2024 Divisional Round Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bet

Author image
Dan Girolamo

Sports Editor
4 min read
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis III

The 2024 Divisional Round continues Sunday as the No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the No. 3 Detroit Lions. Below, we examine the odds for Buccaneers vs. Lions and share our predictions, picks, and best prop bet.

Buccaneers vs. Lions Odds

Detroit Lions players celebrate
Jan 7, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) celebrates his interception on a pass from Minnesota Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens (12) late in the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

On BetOnline, the Lions are a 6.5-point favorite. The Lions and Bucs played back in Week 6, with Detroit winning 20-6.

View the odds for the game below.

Bet Tampa Bay Buccaneers Detroit Lions Play
Moneyline +240 -285 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +6.5 (-110) -6.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 49 (-115) Under 49 (-105) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Buccaneers vs. Lions Predictions And Picks

Buccaneers +6.5 (-110)

Let’s start with the Bucs, who throttled the Eagles in the Wild Card Round. Tampa never trailed in their 32-9 win over Philly. The Bucs outgained the Eagles by 150 yards (426 to 276).

However, the Bucs’ defense was the bigger story, holding the Eagles to 42 rushing yards. Philly was also 0/9 on third downs.

Baker Mayfield and his underdog mentality have captivated the team and the fanbase. Mayfield is 27-21 ATS as an underdog in his career. In the playoffs, Mayfield is 3-0 ATS/2-1 SU (StatMuse).

How about those Lions? Dan Campbell and his team rolled the dice in the Wild Card Round, converting a big pass to get a first down and seal a 24-23 win over the Rams. Campbell not only wins games, but he covers, too. Campbell’s Lions are 38-24-1 ATS (61.1%).

Speaking of covers, Jared Goff has been the most profitable quarterback in the NFL since arriving in Detroit (33-16 ATS, Action Network). How Goff handles the constant blitzing from the Bucs’ defense will be one of the biggest storylines on Sunday.

I like the Lions to win the game. Detroit is firing on all cylinders on offense. The Lions were fourth in yards (380.0 yards/game) and fifth in scoring (26.6 points/game) this season. Detroit will be thrown in many teasers and moneyline parlays.

However, the Lions’ secondary was an issue all season. Detroit allowed the third most passing yards per game in the regular season (245.8). Last week, Stafford threw for 367 yards and two touchdowns against the Lions. Mayfield is not Stafford, but he should have success throwing to Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

The backdoor cover scares me, so I’ll take the Bucs to cover.

Bet on Buccaneers +6.5 (-110) at BetOnline

Buccaneers vs. Lions Best Prop Bet

Baker Mayfield Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (-114)

ampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6)
Dec 24, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) drops back to pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

As previously mentioned, the Lions do not have a good pass defense.

Mayfield is coming off a terrific performance against the Eagles, completing 22-36 passes for 337 yards and three touchdowns. Mayfield should have had a fourth touchdown, but Evans dropped the ball.

Mayfield has thrown 2+ touchdowns in three of five games. Because of the Lions’ deficiencies in the secondary, I’ll take the Bucs QB to throw at least two touchdowns.

Bet on Baker Mayfield Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (-114) at BetOnline
Topics  
Buccaneers Lions NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

