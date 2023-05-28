Bucks Hire Raptors Assistant Adrian Griffin as Next Head Coach

The Bucks have their new head man, and it comes with a whole lot of pressure

According to reports from Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Milwaukee Bucks have found their next head coach in Adrian Griffin, currently an assistant coach with the Toronto Raptors. Griffin, who has previous ties to the Bucks organization as a coaching assistant under Scott Skiles, will take over the head coaching role from Mike Budenholzer.

The Milwaukee Bucks are hiring Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin as their new head coach, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/HJl1KRgOyR — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 27, 2023

First Head Gig for Griffin

Although Griffin has never been a full-time head coach, he does have experience in the role, having taken over for Nick Nurse in a few games during his time with the Raptors. Notably, Griffin helped lead the team to a win over the Philadelphia 76ers during the 2019-20 NBA season. However, Griffin’s coaching career has not been without controversy. He faced allegations of domestic violence made by his ex-wife, which he denied. The Raptors allowed him to settle the matter privately, and no punishment was imposed by the team or the NBA. Griffin later filed a libel lawsuit against his ex-wife, which was eventually dropped after a settlement.

The Bucks had been searching for a new head coach after parting ways with Budenholzer following their early exit in the 2022-23 NBA playoffs. Despite finishing as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, the Bucks were eliminated in the first round by the Miami Heat. The team interviewed several candidates, including Nick Nurse, the former head coach of the Raptors. Nurse reportedly withdrew from consideration, leaving the choice between Griffin and Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson. Ultimately the Bucks settled on Griffin.

Immediate High Expectations

The hiring of Griffin comes with high expectations for the Bucks, who have been one of the top teams in the NBA since the 2018-19 season, led by two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. Despite consistent success in the regular season, the Bucks have only made one Finals appearance, winning the championship in the 2020-21 season. However, they were eliminated in the Eastern Conference semifinals in the following season and suffered a first-round exit at the hands of the Heat in the most recent playoffs. With their roster depth and having arguably the best player on the planet, it is championship or bust right now in Milwaukee, which is no easy task for a first-time head coach.

Antetokounmpo reportedly played a role in the coaching decision, meeting with Griffin during the interview process and endorsing his hiring. Discussions about the coaching situation also took place between Antetokounmpo, teammate Khris Middleton, and general manager Jon Horst during a dinner. All signs report to a legit collaboration within the Bucks organization, so despite the obvious immediate pressure, Griffin absolutely has the support of the entire franchise, roster included.