Bucks

Bucks, Myles Turner Agree to Four-Year Deal

Author image
Mathew Huff
Twitter Facebook
Sports Editor
3 min read
NBA: Playoffs-Boston Celtics at Indiana Pacers

The Milwaukee Bucks have signed a new center to help man their frontcourt. Long-term rival, Myles Turner, is ready for a change of scenery after spending the last 10 seasons with the Indiana Pacers. The two-time block champion will be paired with superstar, Giannis Antetokounmpo, provided the team does not move on from their franchise cornerstone this offseason. Turner’s deal is reportedly for $107 million with a player option for the fourth year. It also includes a 15 percent trade kicker.

Originally, the expectation was that Myles Turner would re-sign with the Indiana Pacers. However, this would have pushed the Pacers into the luxury tax. Not to mention, the Pacers are expected to look much different next season. Especially with superstar point guard, Tyrese Haliburton, rehabbing from a torn Achilles that he unfortunately suffered in the NBA Finals. Turner is hoping a fresh start will give him another chance at his first ring. However, much of that will depend on what happens with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Milwaukee Bucks Agree to Four-Year, $107 Million Contract With Myles Turner 

Myles Turner’s Career 

Turner has carved out a nice career for himself thus far. While he may not be a household name, he has consistently been one of the more reliable centers throughout his career. In his 10 NBA seasons, the six-foot-11 center has averaged a respectable 14.1 points, 2.2 blocks, and 6.8 total rebounds per game. Furthermore, Turner also possesses a career field goal percentage of 49.9 percent and he has also developed a reliable three-point shot the last few years. In the past three seasons, he has shot over 35.0 percent from beyond the arc. Considering this, he will assist Milwaukee’s frontcourt with spacing on offense while still providing reliable rim protection. While this was a solid signing for the Bucks, it did not come without sacrifice.

A Controversial Offseason for the Milwaukee Bucks 

There was already plenty of speculation surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo coming into this offseason. The team signing key free agents such as Myles Turner, Gary Harris, and Gary Trent Jr. showed they are still willing to compete with Giannis at the helm. However, they also made a controversial move in waiving star point guard, Damian Lillard, to create room to sign Turner. A move that certain reports say did not sit well with Antetokounmpo.

Regardless, Milwaukee will still be in playoff contention as long as the Greek Freak is the alpha of the squad. The frontcourt combination of Giannis coupled with Myles Turner will certainly be interesting to watch come next season. That is, if the superstar power forward remains with the organization.

Topics  
Bucks Featured NBA News and Rumors News
Author image
Twitter Facebook

Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Mathew Huff

Twitter Facebook
Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Related To Bucks

Bucks
NBA: Playoffs-Boston Celtics at Indiana Pacers

Bucks, Myles Turner Agree to Four-Year Deal

Author image Mathew Huff  •  3h
Bucks
Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo (lower back contusion) doubtful for Game 2 vs Heat NBA Playoffs
Giannis Antetokounmpo Now Expected to Remain With Bucks
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Jun 14 2025
Bucks
Damian Lillard holds his hands on his side.
Damian Lillard (Achilles Tear) Out for Season
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Apr 29 2025
Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34)
Damian Lillard Out Indefinitely Due to Blood Clot
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Mar 26 2025
Bucks
NBA: All Star-Saturday Night
Khris Middleton Reflects on Time With Milwaukee Bucks
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Feb 25 2025
Bucks
NBA: Playoffs-Milwaukee Bucks at Atlanta Hawks
NBA Trade News: Bucks Send Khris Middleton to Wizards For Kyle Kuzma
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Feb 5 2025
Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34)
Milwaukee Bucks Linked to Zach LaVine and Bradley Beal
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Jan 28 2025
More News
Arrow to top