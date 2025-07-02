Bucks, Myles Turner Agree to Four-Year Deal

The Milwaukee Bucks have signed a new center to help man their frontcourt. Long-term rival, Myles Turner, is ready for a change of scenery after spending the last 10 seasons with the Indiana Pacers. The two-time block champion will be paired with superstar, Giannis Antetokounmpo, provided the team does not move on from their franchise cornerstone this offseason. Turner’s deal is reportedly for $107 million with a player option for the fourth year. It also includes a 15 percent trade kicker.

Originally, the expectation was that Myles Turner would re-sign with the Indiana Pacers. However, this would have pushed the Pacers into the luxury tax. Not to mention, the Pacers are expected to look much different next season. Especially with superstar point guard, Tyrese Haliburton, rehabbing from a torn Achilles that he unfortunately suffered in the NBA Finals. Turner is hoping a fresh start will give him another chance at his first ring. However, much of that will depend on what happens with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Milwaukee Bucks Agree to Four-Year, $107 Million Contract With Myles Turner

Myles Turner’s Career

Turner has carved out a nice career for himself thus far. While he may not be a household name, he has consistently been one of the more reliable centers throughout his career. In his 10 NBA seasons, the six-foot-11 center has averaged a respectable 14.1 points, 2.2 blocks, and 6.8 total rebounds per game. Furthermore, Turner also possesses a career field goal percentage of 49.9 percent and he has also developed a reliable three-point shot the last few years. In the past three seasons, he has shot over 35.0 percent from beyond the arc. Considering this, he will assist Milwaukee’s frontcourt with spacing on offense while still providing reliable rim protection. While this was a solid signing for the Bucks, it did not come without sacrifice.

A Controversial Offseason for the Milwaukee Bucks

There was already plenty of speculation surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo coming into this offseason. The team signing key free agents such as Myles Turner, Gary Harris, and Gary Trent Jr. showed they are still willing to compete with Giannis at the helm. However, they also made a controversial move in waiving star point guard, Damian Lillard, to create room to sign Turner. A move that certain reports say did not sit well with Antetokounmpo.

Regardless, Milwaukee will still be in playoff contention as long as the Greek Freak is the alpha of the squad. The frontcourt combination of Giannis coupled with Myles Turner will certainly be interesting to watch come next season. That is, if the superstar power forward remains with the organization.