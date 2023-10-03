Bucks Now Betting Favorite to Win NBA Finals

Just a day after the Damian Lillard trade, the Milwaukee Bucks moved up in the betting odds. Not only did they move up, but they are now the betting favorites to win next year’s title at +380 odds per FanDuel and +375 odds per BetMGM. Milwaukee was already one of the favorites before the Lillard trade, but the odds makers seem to think this moves the needle for the Bucks as they even surpassed the defending champion Denver Nuggets in terms of odds. It makes sense why Milwaukee moved up, but other teams may take some offense to this and use it as bulletin board material.

Milwaukee Bucks Now Betting Favorite After Damian Lillard Trade

Denver Nuggets

The defending champions just got more fuel to potentially repeat. If they needed more bulletin board material, they now have it. Nikola Jokic solidified himself as the best player in the league in many peers’ eyes. Not to mention, they have one of the best coaches in the league in Michael Malone and a more than excellent supporting cast who has been with each other for years now. The Nuggets are now behind the Suns, Celtics, and Bucks for odds according to some sports books, but one cannot overlook the defending champions.

Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics have made moves this offseason to utilize their title chances. The time is now for them. They now have an offensive-minded big man in Kristaps Porzingis and just filled the void left by Marcus Smart by trading for Jrue Holiday. This is a solid starting rotation, but Boston’s championship is starting to rapidly close. Many say it is a lock for a Celtics and Bucks Eastern Conference Finals, but the Celtics still have a chip on their shoulders after losing the NBA Finals a couple years ago to the Golden State Warriors. Per FanDuel, the Celtics currently have +380 odds to win the NBA Finals.

Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns could be this year’s wild card. They shored up their depth and also traded away Deandre Ayton in the Damian Lillard trade. However, they also let go of Chris Paul and traded for Bradley Beal forming an interesting star trio of Beal, Devin Booker, and Kevin Durant. Some are already predicting a Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks NBA Finals rematch. The Suns are actually the favorites to win the Western Conference per some sports books, but the team still has a lot to prove after last year’s second round exit. We will see how well this new trio fits together.

