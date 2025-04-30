Bucks Stunned by Pacers, Face Uncertain Future, Where Could Giannis Go Next?

The Milwaukee Bucks’ season ended in heartbreak last night as they were eliminated from the playoffs by the Indiana Pacers in a dramatic 119-118 overtime loss. The defeat not only capped a third consecutive first-round exit for Milwaukee but also ignited speculation about the future of franchise cornerstone Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Bucks Collapse in Overtime Thriller

The Bucks held a seven-point lead with under 40 seconds remaining in overtime, only to see it evaporate thanks to costly turnovers and Tyrese Haliburton’s heroics. Haliburton’s go-ahead layup with 1.3 seconds left sealed the Pacers’ 4-1 series victory and sent the Bucks home early once again.

The final 39 seconds of Bucks & Pacers 😱🍿 pic.twitter.com/ehMNC11pUt — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) April 30, 2025

Giannis Antetokounmpo delivered a monster triple-double-30 points, 20 rebounds, and 13 assists-but it wasn’t enough. Gary Trent Jr. added 33 points but committed two crucial turnovers in the extra period, including a fumbled pass and a costly inbound steal. After the final buzzer, tempers flared, with Giannis exchanging heated words with Pacers players and even Tyrese Haliburton’s father, underscoring the frustration boiling over in Milwaukee.

With Damian Lillard sidelined by a torn Achilles and the Bucks’ championship window appearing to slam shut, questions about Giannis’ future are louder than ever. The superstar was noncommittal in his postgame comments, refusing to discuss his long-term plans.

Three Potential Trade Destinations for Giannis Antetokounmpo

Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder are uniquely positioned to make a blockbuster move for Giannis. With a treasure trove of draft picks and young talent like Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City could assemble a package that appeals to Milwaukee’s need for both immediate contributors and future assets. Pairing Giannis with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander would instantly make OKC a championship favorite, and the Thunder’s flexibility means they could absorb salary and still field a deep roster.

Houston Rockets

Houston has quietly built one of the NBA’s most attractive war chests of young players and draft capital. The Rockets could offer a combination of prospects such as Amen Thompson, Alperen Şengün, or Jabari Smith Jr., along with multiple first-round picks acquired from other teams. With a defensive identity already in place and a need for a superstar to lead them in the postseason, Giannis would transform Houston into a contender overnight. The Rockets’ ability to outbid most teams in terms of draft assets makes them a serious player in any Giannis sweepstakes.

New York Knicks

The Knicks have made no secret of their desire to land a superstar, and Giannis could be the missing piece in their quest for a title. While New York spent significant draft capital to acquire Mikal Bridges, they still possess enough assets to put together a compelling offer-especially if other suitors like OKC or Houston hesitate. Giannis’ star power would fit perfectly in Madison Square Garden, and the Knicks’ aggressive front office is expected to be at the front of the line should he become available.