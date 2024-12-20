Budda Baker, Cardinals Agree to Three-Year Contract Extension

The Arizona Cardinals are bringing back an integral part of their secondary. The team has reportedly agreed to a three-year contract extension with star safety, Budda Baker. Baker has made the Pro Bowl in all but two seasons of his NFL career. He has helped the Cardinals surpass some expectations this season and it has now warranted him a lucrative extension. The three-year extension is reportedly worth $54 million with $30 million guaranteed. The $18 million per year happens to be the third-largest for a safety in NFL history. Baker was in the final year of his current four-year deal but will now be with the Arizona Cardinals for even longer than some expected.

“I treat every single year like a contract year,” Baker said last offseason. “So, of course I want to be a Cardinal, but at the end of the day, I understand it’s a business.”

The Cardinals are currently 7-7 and third in the NFC West. Some peers predicted them to be last in the division this season and to have less than five wins. However, Arizona has turned out to be one of scrappier teams in the league and far from a bottom feeder.

Budda Baker’s Impact

Baker has solidified himself as one of the premier safeties in the NFL ever since his rookie campaign. For his career, he has recorded 46 tackles for a loss, 614 solo tackles, six forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, seven interceptions, and 37 passes defended. This year, Baker is once again performing at an elite level. Thus far, the two-time All-Pro safety has logged a league-best 88 solo tackles, 142 combined tackles, three passes defended, and nine tackles for a loss. Considering his production on a consistent basis, it makes sense why the Arizona Cardinals granted him such a lucrative new deal.

Arizona Cardinals-Not a Team One Can Overlook This Year

The Cardinals may be 7-7, but that is still much better than many NFL experts predicted. Quarterback, Kyler Murray, is playing more consistently now and the team has some promising young talent to build around for the future. Not to mention, Arizona still has implied odds of 15.4 percent per BetMGM to sneak into the last Wild Card spot. With all of this in mind, the Arizona Cardinals could be a team to watch out for in the near future. With Budda Baker in the fold long-term, their odds will only improve to eventually become a legitimate playoff team.