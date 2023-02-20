Budget Conscious Dodgers Still Favored in the West

It was an unusual off-season for the Dodgers. While teams were throwing billions of dollars at Free Agents. LA was downright frugal. Some fans call it downright dumpster diving. Will doing it on the cheap translate to another division title or disappointment?

Dodgers in Familiar Territory

Despite seeing several players leave as free agents, the Dodgers are still the favorites to win the National League West.

BetOnline has the MLB Divisional Odds.

Gone from the record-setting 2022 squad are Trea Turner (Phillies), Justin Turner (Red Sox), Cody Bellinger (Cubs), Tyler Anderson (Angels), Tommy Kahnle (Yankees), Chris Martin (Red Sox) and Andrew Heaney (Rangers).

Despite having 13 All-Stars on their roster and three Most Valuable Players (Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Clayton Kershaw) the Dodgers are facing serious questions about their lineup. Like who is going to play centerfield or who will be the closer or is Gavin Lux ready to be an everyday shortstop? All legitimate questions and at this point concerns for Dodger fans.

They’ve won nine division titles, three NL pennants and have a bubble World Series championship trophy sitting in their trophy case from the last 10 years.

Shopping at the Five and Dime

But it was a weird off-season in the sense they didn’t spend on Free Agents. While the Padres, Mets, and Rangers were busy shopping on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, the Dodgers were content with mostly strip mall type deals. Noah Syndergaard, J.D. Martinez, David Peralta, Jason Heyward, Alex Reyes and Shelby Miller all signed one-year deals. Syndergaard (10-10, 3.94 ERA) will be in the starting rotation, Martinez (16 HR, 62 RBI, .27) is the likely full-time DH, Peralta and Heyward will provide depth and veteran leadership while Miller and Reyes could become valuable bullpen pieces.

Youth Will Be Served

The Dodgers for the first time since the Seager/ Bellinger arrivals in 2015-16 will be counting on rookies to fill the aforementioned holes. 22-year old Miguel Vargas will likely start at second base while 26-year old James Outman will be given a chance to win the starting job in CF. LA also has three quality arms who are ready to make the jump from AAA to the show; Ryan Pepiot, Bobby Miller and Gavin Stone. Then there’s the looming presence of Shohei Ohtani who would be a perfect fit in LA (or in New York or San Francisco for that matter). A trade with the Angels is a distinct possibility if Arte Moreno can’t convince Ohtani to stay in Anaheim. It’s likely that he’ll start the year in the OC but it’s anyone’s guess as to whether he’ll still be there in August.

Elvis will stay in the Building

On the eve of pitchers and catchers reporting to camp, the Chicago White Sox have signed infielder Elvis Andrus to a one-year, $3 million dollar contract (pending physical).

The 34-year old Andrus spent the final two months of the 2022 season with the ChiSox, filling in for Tim Anderson at shortstop. With Anderson healthy, he’ll move to second base. Andrus hit nine homeruns in 191 plate appearances for the Southsiders last season.