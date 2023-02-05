After suffering a heart-stopping moment on the field during Monday Night Football on January 2nd, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin stepped in front of the camera to express his gratitude. Despite facing the toughest challenge of his life, Hamlin credits his unwavering spirit to the outpouring of love and support from people all over the world. He says he wouldn’t have made it through those trying times without their encouragement.

Damar Hamlin Collapses On Field

In a defining moment on the gridiron, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin made a crucial tackle on Cincinnati Bengals wideout Tee Higgins. But as he rose to his feet, disaster struck – Hamlin suddenly crumpled to the ground. Quick-thinking medical personnel sprang into action, administering CPR for a heart-stopping nine minutes. Despite the odds, their efforts paid off and Hamlin was revived with the help of a defibrillator. He was then rushed to the hospital in an ambulance, leaving behind a stunned stadium.

After a harrowing and uncertain hospital stay, Damar Hamlin was finally released on January 11th, ready to continue his journey to full recovery. The indomitable safety shared that he’s making significant progress and is determined to get back to doing what he loves on the field. With each passing day, Hamlin is overcoming obstacles and moving forward, a testament to the strength of the human spirit.

Hamlin Releases Video Statement

Despite the challenges he’s faced, the 24-year-old Damar Hamlin has remained active on social media, even engaging with fans during live-tweeting sessions of several Bills games. However, he wanted to wait for the perfect moment to share a heartfelt message on camera. With the right time finally upon him, Hamlin seized the opportunity to express his gratitude and share his incredible story of perseverance with the world. The link to the Instagram video can be seen here: https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cn-hfT0vhBH/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Here is the statement Hamlin made on Instagram:

“Now that my brothers have closed out a strong, winning season, as I continue to make so much progress recovering, I think it’s finally a good time to share a few things,” he said in an Instagram post on Saturday . “I think it was important for me to wait and speak publicly at the right time, as it was just a lot to process within my own self mentally, physically, even spiritually, it’s just been a lot to process. But I can’t tell you how appreciative I am of all the love, all the support, and everything that’s just been coming my way.

“What happened to me on Monday Night Football I feel is a direct example of God using me as a vessel to share my passion and my love directly from my heart with the entire world, and I’m able to give it back to kids and communities all across the world who need it the most, and that’s always been my dream. That’s always been what I stood for and what I’ll continue to stand for.”