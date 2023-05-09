Buffalo Bills Sign Running Back, Latavius Murray

The Buffalo Bills have been surprisingly quiet this NFL offseason. After a disappointing end to their season, many thought they would be very active in free agency. However, the team has been making under the radar moves this offseason. They drafted one of the more promising tight ends in the draft and are once again addressing the run game, one of the very few weaknesses they had this past year from an offensive perspective. Their latest addition includes a veteran playmaker in Latavius Murray.

Bills Sign Veteran Running Back, Latavius Murray

Buffalo Addresses a Need in Their Offensive Unit

It is no secret that the Bills have one of the deadliest passing attacks in the league. This attack is of course spearheaded by quarterback, Josh Allen, and elite wideout, Stefon Diggs. However, they would often get too one-dimensional as they could not produce consistent yards running the ball. This would allow opposing defenses to make easy adjustments and often cause consecutive three and outs.

Buffalo did rank eighth in team rushing yards per game, but much of that came from the mobile and agile Josh Allen who excelled on draw plays. They have now upgraded their running back depth chart this offseason by first signing Damien Harris, but now, they are also adding some veteran leadership to the backfield with Latavius Murray.

Does Latavius Murray Still Have Gas Left in the Tank?

Latavius Murray has had a nice career. Every team he has played for, Murray has been a key contributor. Most remember him from his days with the Raiders and Vikings, but he also had his moments with the Ravens and Saints as well. Despite the Denver Broncos being the worst offense last year, he was one of the few bright spots for them. Especially when you consider he was signed mid-way through the season due to injuries to Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon.

The veteran halfback still rushed for 760 yards in 13 games played (12 with Denver and one with New Orleans). On top of this, Murray also had six rushing touchdowns and was also utilized through the air as he possessed a catch percentage of 77.1 percent to couple with 27 total receptions. With this in mind, he will become an instant favorite check down target for Josh Allen. While this signing is not flashy for the Bills, it is still a solid pickup for a team who did not have consistent production from their half backs last season.

