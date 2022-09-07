Buffalo Bills vs LA Rams Same Game Parlay Picks | NFL SGP Pick

The NFL season is finally here and that means that our juicy same-game parlays are back. Same game parlays are one of the best ways to make money in an efficient way. Continue reading below to get our best Buffalo Bills vs, Los Angeles Rams’ same-game parlay picks.

NFL Same Game Parlay of the Day | Best NFL Parlay Bet Today

Take our NFL Parlay Bet of the Day, which offers an excellent return at +1300 parlay odds at BetOnline.

NFL Same Game Parlay Today | Best Same Game Parlay Bets for the NFL Week 1

Come check out our expert analysis for our NFL picks and parlays of the day. We’re going to give bettors three picks that have great value and are all thoroughly researched.

Best Same Game NFL Parlay Picks: LA Rams -3.5 (-140)

The first pick of our same game parlay is going to be taking the Los Angeles Rams to cover the +3.5 spread. The line is currently at +3, but to get us some more insurance for this same game parlay considering we’re still going to get great odds, let’s up that buy a half a point in case Buffalo does win this one by three points and we get beat by a push.

Some people get worried about betting on the defending Super Bowl champions during the first game of the season because in the past some teams have came out flat. This Los Angeles Rams team is not a normal Super Bowl championship team. They’re filled with veterans that know how to win and that’s going to help them in this one.

They won’t come out flat because they realize what they did a year ago is possibly replaceable this season as they have a legitimate chance of winning their second Super Bowl in a row.

Best Same Game NFL Parlay Bets: 1h TIE (+650)

With our second same game parlay pick of the day, let’s go with a tie in the 1st half. This isn’t typically something that we like to bet on, but considering the type of odds that we can get in this one, it almost feels like a no-brainer throwing a couple of dollars on this same game parlay and taking this pick.

The reason behind the thinking of this pick is that not only did both of these teams have two of the best offenses in football, but they also have two of the best defenses. I can’t see this game being too high scoring in the first half because both teams could potentially come out slow. There’s a real possibility that we see a 14-14 score at halftime and that’s what we’re going to bank on here.

NFL Same Game Parlay Picks: Cooper Kupp Anytime Touchdown (-145)

Our final same-game parlay pick of the day is going to be taking Cooper Kupp to have a touchdown at any moment. Kupp has been our guy throughout the past few years and that’s not going to change. He was undoubtedly one of the top five players in all of football a season ago as he was able to rack up over 1,900 yards and scored 16 times. If his production is anywhere near the same where he was a season ago, there’s a real chance that he’s going to surpass that 20 touchdown mark this year.

The Buffalo Bills have one of the top defenses in all of football and there’s a legitimate argument to be made that they do have the best in the league. If he can come out and do what he’s done in the past, it’s going to give Los Angeles that edge they need to win this ball game.