Buffalo Bills vs Los Angeles Rams Betting Picks, Predictions and Odds For Game Week 1

The wait is finally over! The NFL season starts on Thursday night when the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams host this year’s Super Bowl favorite Buffalo Bills live from SoFi Stadium in LA. The game kicks off at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC.

Rams vs Bills Betting Picks

Rams vs. Bills Betting Pick 1: Bills spread -2.5

With a blank slate entering the 2022-23 season, both the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills have enormous expectations as they begin their campaigns. Both the Rams and Bills are high on everyone’s list to make it to and win the Super Bowl this season. But when it comes to Thursday night, the Bills are going to be the ones to come out on top and also cover the 2.5 point spread. Here’s why.

The Bills averaged 28.4 ppg last season and scored at least 26 points in all but four of their regular season games. They also scored 35 points or more seven times. That is a lot of points to try and defend if you are the LA Rams.

Add in a defense that ranked first in total defense, third in takeaways, and they got even better in the offseason, and you have a recipe for success in Buffalo. They added Von Miller to their already stacked defense, and they will be able to get pressure on a not 100% Matthew Stafford.

Rams vs Bills Betting Pick 2: Total over 53 points

The Rams may not have a 100% Matthew Stafford, but he is close to being back to his normal self after dealing with elbow issues in the preseason. That doesn’t bode well for other team defenses, because as we all saw last season, this is an offense that can put up points just as well as the Bills.

They ranked fifth is passing yards last season, and triple crown winner Cooper Kupp returns, along with a sneaky good offseason pick up in Allen Robinson to give Stafford more options at the receiver position.

Kupp posted the first 2,000-yard receiving season in league history last season, and Cam Akers returns from an injury.

All of this, along with what we have already talked about with the Bills offense makes for what will be a high scoring game. This one should soar past the over with ease.

Rams vs Bills Betting Pick 3: Bills moneyline -135

We have already talked about how Buffalo will cover the 2.5-point spread, but we also believe that they will outright win the game as well on the moneyline.

Buffalo is the favorite to win the Super Bowl entering the season and for good reason. They have the best offense and defense in the league, and they have the stats to prove it. They have added pieces to their defense to try and shore up holes they had last season, and they have the offense that makes other teams shake their heads when they go up against them.

Buffalo is the better team in this one, albeit it is close. This is one of those season opening games that everyone salivates at, but it makes betting it difficult because of just how closely matched these two teams are.

With that being said, the Bills have the slight edge in this one and we expect them to edge out the Rams to open up the 2022-23 NFL season.

Buffalo Bills vs Los Angeles Rams Odds