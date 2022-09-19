NFL picks

Buffalo Bills vs Tennessee Titans Same Game Parlay Picks: Best NFL Prop Bets For MNF

Author image
nikhilkalro
3 min read
Buffalo Bills Odds, Picks, Promo Codes, News & Rumors
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

 Monday Night Football returns with the in-form and heavily-favored Buffalo Bills facing the Tennessee Titans. We have a single game parlay at odds of +345 with Bovada.

Buffalo Bills vs Tennessee Titans Same Game Parlay Picks

Sign up to Bovada via the link below and you can get a $750 free bet for use on the game.

Bills vs Titans SGP @ +345 With Bovada

Best NFL Betting Sites For Same-Game Parlays

$750 Welcome Bonus When You Sign Up
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets Worth $100 Each
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
$1000 Welcome Bonus
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
Up To $2,500 Deposit Match
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $1,000
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply. 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $500
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Already signed up to these bookmakers? Check out the best NFL betting sites. 

Placing a Bet With Your Bovada Free Bets

Here is a simple step guide of how to redeem and use your free bets on Bovada.

  • Click here to sign up to Bovada
  • Go to the Bovada ‘Sports’ section.
  • Click on football and ‘NFL’ to bring up the markets.
  • Load up your bet and stake your chosen amount.

Buffalo Bills vs Tennessee Titans Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Bills Too Strong

The Bills started the new season in sprightly form on both ends of the gridiron, showing the rest of the NFL the force they will bring with a 31-10 win against the hapless Rams. It was QB Josh Allen that led the team with an impressive 297 yards in the air with 3 touchdowns. He also ran for 56 yards at a yards-per-carry rate of 5.6. Another impressive stat considering he is the rushing leader for the Bills. If he can sustain close to that level of excellence, this should be a rather straightforward win.

Buffalo Bills @ -450 With Bovada

Buffalo Bills vs Tennessee Titans Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Bills To Cover The Spread

The Bills are currently in the top 10 in the NFL in most key metrics, including passing yardage (6th in the league), average points scored (4th in the NFL) and points conceded (3rd in the league). Sure, the sample size isn’t massive considering the season is only in week 2. But against a Titans team that are coming off a 21-20 defeat against the NY Giants, the Bills will fancy their chances of a win by more than two touchdowns.

Bills Handicap -9.5 @ -110 With Bovada

Buffalo Bills vs Tennessee Titans Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Defense Reigns Supreme

The Titans conceded 21 in their season opener, while the Bills allowed just 10 points. The Bills offense has a lot going for them, including Allen and wide receiver Steffon Diggs, who managed 122 receiving yards in the opener on eight receptions. And the Bills will score plenty. But there isn’t enough evidence to suggest that the Titans have enough offensive capability to record enough first-downs to take the points total over.

Under 47.5 points @ -110 With Bovada

Buffalo Bills vs Tennessee Titans Odds

Bet Money Line Play
Buffalo Bills -450 Buffalo Bills vs Tennessee Titans Same Game Parlay Picks: Best NFL Prop Bets For MNF
Tennessee Titans +350 Buffalo Bills vs Tennessee Titans Same Game Parlay Picks: Best NFL Prop Bets For MNF
Topics  
NFL picks
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage
Author image

nikhilkalro

With an interest in strategy and mathematics, applying that to sports writing was the natural progression. A writer at night and the founder of a gaming company, Nikhil’s previous experience includes working with ESPN for five years. His specialization includes soccer, basketball, tennis, and esports betting.
View All Posts By nikhilkalro

nikhilkalro

With an interest in strategy and mathematics, applying that to sports writing was the natural progression. A writer at night and the founder of a gaming company, Nikhil’s previous experience includes working with ESPN for five years. His specialization includes soccer, basketball, tennis, and esports betting.
View All Posts By nikhilkalro

Related To NFL picks

NFL picks
Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Monday Night Football Betting Picks: Titans vs Bills, Vikings vs Eagles Best Bets

Author image philnaessens  •  2h
NFL picks
Philadelphia Eagles Odds, Picks, Promo Codes, News & Rumors
Philadelphia Eagles vs Minnesota Vikings Live Stream: How To Watch NFL Online For Free
Author image nikhilkalro  •  2h
NFL picks
Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett out for season with torn ACL
NFL Free Bet For Philadelphia Eagles For Week 2 | Claim $750 NFL Betting Bonus
Author image Andy Newton  •  3h
NFL picks
Buffalo Bills Odds, Picks, Promo Codes, News & Rumors
Tennessee Titans vs Buffalo Bills Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Monday Night Football
Author image philnaessens  •  6h
NFL picks
NFL teams NEW
NFL Week 2 Head-to-Head Stats, Fixtures & Money Line Betting
Author image Andy Newton  •  6h
NFL picks
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Jacksonville Jaguars
New England Patriots vs Pittsburgh Steelers Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Sunday
Author image philnaessens  •  6h
NFL picks
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns
New York Jets vs Cleveland Browns Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Sunday
Author image philnaessens  •  6h
More News
Arrow to top