The NFL Thursday Night Football schedule for 2025-26 sees more games than ever before, as Amazon expands its live television coverage of midweek matchups.

NFL Thursday Night Football returns for a fourth consecutive year on Amazon Prime Video, and the upcoming season spotlights some of the season’s biggest matchups.

All 14 playoff teams from the season just gone will be televised on Thursday nights, starting with the Washington Commanders’ trip to Green Bay to face the Packers in Week 2, slated for September 11.

As well as 10 divisional games on Amazon, there will be extra games on other broadcasters, while Netflix have also claimed the rights to share several of the Christmas Day clashes.

NFL Thursday Night Football Schedule 2025-26

WEEK 1

Sept. 4

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

WEEK 2

Sept. 11

Washington Commanders at Green Bay Packers, 8:15 p.m. ET (Prime Video)

WEEK 3

Sept. 18

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills, 8:15 p.m. ET (Prime Video)

WEEK 4

Sept. 25

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals, 8:15 p.m. ET (Prime Video)

WEEK 5

Oct. 2

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m. ET (Prime Video)

WEEK 6

Oct. 9

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants, 8:15 p.m. ET (Prime Video)

WEEK 7

Oct. 16

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals, 8:15 p.m. ET (Prime Video)

WEEK 8

Oct. 23

Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:15 p.m. ET (Prime Video)

WEEK 9

Oct. 30

Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins, 8:15 p.m. ET (Prime Video)

WEEK 10

Nov. 6

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos, 8:15 p.m. ET (Prime Video)

WEEK 11

Nov. 13

New York Jets at New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m. ET (Prime Video)

WEEK 12

Nov. 20

Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans, 8:15 p.m. ET (Prime Video)

WEEK 13

Thanksgiving

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Kansas City Chiefs at Dallas Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. ET (CBS)

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

WEEK 14

Dec. 4

Dallas Cowboys at Detroit Lions, 8:15 p.m. ET (Prime Video)

WEEK 15

Dec. 11

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m. ET (Prime Video)

WEEK 16

Dec. 18

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks, 8:15 p.m. ET (Prime Video)

WEEK 17

Christmas Day

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m. ET (Netflix)

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings, 4:30 p.m. ET (Netflix)

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. ET (Prime Video)

One of the biggest criticisms of NFL’s decision to include Thursday night games has been the relative drop in quality compared to the NFL Sunday and Monday schedule, but this year looks to have some premium matchups to make tuning in on Thursday nights worthwhile.

Veteran broadcaster Al Michaels, who will call a host of games on Amazon’s Thursday night coverage, said:

“You know, I look at this schedule and Rich, you and I are both I think old enough to remember the old cigarette commercial with the slogan ‘You’ve come a long way baby”, I think that’s how I look at Amazon now.

“We started in 2022, the schedule had a couple of pretty good games and then a lot of run-of-the-mill games. And then in ’23, it became considerably better. Last year was great. The ratings were terrific, and we had a ton of really great matchups and wonderful games that people really loved.

“And this year, I look at this schedule, Rich, and you see the same thing that I’m seeing. Most of the games would be Sunday Night or Monday Night games, as well.”