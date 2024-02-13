In a bizarre tweet, former NFL linebacker Will Compton has stirred up controversy by claiming the Super Bowl is ‘rigged’. Following his loss on a bet for the 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII, Compton’s outlandish assertion on social media likened the NFL to the scripted world of WWE. This sensational conspiracy theory prompted a heated response from some former players.

Compton’s Unfounded Allegation

In the aftermath of the Kansas City Chiefs’ gripping 25-22 overtime victory against the San Francisco 49ers, Will Compton, with nine NFL seasons under his belt, vented his frustration on X (formerly Twitter).

His tweet read: “NFL is basically the WWE now. All scripted. Fixed. They pick who they want to win. It’s all for entertainment & honestly I don’t even know why I watch & care so much. It’s all fake.”

NFL is basically the WWE now. All scripted. Fixed. They pick who they want to win. It’s all for entertainment & honestly I don’t even know why I watch & care so much. It’s all fake. — Will Compton (@_willcompton) February 12, 2024

Compton also went on to hint that he has signed an NDA forbidding him from saying everything he would like to about this situation.

I’ll say this.. There’s a reason I won’t be in the Hall of Fame and I’ll leave it at that The things I’ve signed forbid me from talking about it https://t.co/2rSUwbxQGQ — Will Compton (@_willcompton) February 12, 2024



This claim, however, seems more rooted in post-bet bitterness than in reality.

Responding to notions of a scripted league, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has previously categorically dismissed these as baseless and unworthy of serious consideration.

Emphasizing the unpredictable nature of the sport, Goodell’s stance reflects the general consensus that the NFL, while not perfect, is not a scripted entertainment show.

The Influence of Celebrity and Speculation

The presence of celebrities like Taylor Swift at major NFL events often leads to baseless speculations. However, linking these appearances to game outcomes is a stretch, showing a misunderstanding of both the sport and the entertainment industry.

Compton’s allegations conveniently followed his own apparent financial loss on the 49ers, as pointed out by peers like Geoff Schwartz. This context suggests that his claims might be less about exposing truth and more about expressing frustration over a lost bet.

How much money did you lose on the Niners ML? https://t.co/CusmDGwl4j — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) February 12, 2024

While Compton’s comparison of the NFL to WWE might be compelling to some, it overlooks the vast differences between the two. The NFL’s competitive nature, governed by strict rules and the unpredictability of live sports, stands in stark contrast to the pre-determined outcomes of professional wrestling.