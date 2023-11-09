Golf News and Rumors

Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2023: Norlander and Hall Are Among Best Longshot Bets

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2023: Norlander and Hall Are Among Best Longshot Bets

The 2023 PGA Tour season is almost over as the field heads to Bermuda for the second-last event in the fall schedule. The 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship didn’t draw out a strong field with only nine of the top 100 on Official World Golf Rankings playing this weekend.

However, that opens a huge opportunity for longshots to bring home the trophy this weekend. The playing field is almost even, giving underdogs like Troy Merritt, Harry Hall, and Henrik Norlander a shot at Port Royal Golf Course.

Scroll down below for a complete breakdown of the best longshot bets at the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

The Best Golf Betting Sites for Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2023

$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
100% Sign Up Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer

Up to $2,500 deposit match
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
50% deposit match up to $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
200% Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now

Troy Merritt (+7000)

Troy Merritt always is in the mix whenever the PGA Tour stops at a shorter course that emphasizes wedge play and putting. He’s one of the best players inside 100 yards in this field and a top-five putter on slow greens.

He’s going to be extremely comfortable at Port Royal this weekend and already has a 40th-place finish here in 2021. He’s coming off a T65 in Mexico and is likely to make a good run in Bermuda. At +7000 odds, Merritt is going to be worth a shot this weekend.

Bet on Troy Merritt (+7000)

Harry Hall (+8000)

Some of Harry Hall’s greatest strengths include putting and shots from 125 yards or closer. At Port Royal, he’ll match up perfectly to the course with those two important factors.

He’s 21st on shots between 50-to-125 yards and ranks fourth in Shots Gained: Putting. Heading to Bermuda, Hall should feel confident, especially when the course plays to his style.

Bet on Harry Hall (+8000)

Henrik Norlander (+11000)

A couple of weeks ago, Henrik Norlander was in the playoffs at the Sanderson Farms, notably a Bermudagrass course.

Working in his favor, the PGA Tour stops at another Bermudagrass course this weekend. Norlander has always been a great ball-striker and gained nearly six strokes on approach since Vegas. He’s gained more than 10 strokes with his putter in his last two starts.

If his putter remains hot on his preferred surface, Norlander will be the one to beat this weekend.

Bet on Henrik Norlander (+11000)
Topics  
Golf News and Rumors
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To Golf News and Rumors

Golf News and Rumors
Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2023 History, Past Winners & Results

Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2023 History, Past Winners & Results

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  2min
Golf News and Rumors
Golf Digest Expert Picks: Best Bets To Win Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2023
Golf Digest Expert Picks: Best Bets To Win Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2023
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  9min
Golf News and Rumors
What is the cost of a Port Royal Golf Course membership?
Port Royal Golf Course Membership Cost, Yearly Dues, & Amenities
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  13min
Golf News and Rumors
Erik van Rooyen Net Worth, Career Earnings, PGA Tour Wins, & Wife
Erik van Rooyen Net Worth, Career Earnings, PGA Tour Wins, & Wife
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  17min
Golf News and Rumors
Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2023 Scorecard For Port Royal Golf Course
Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2023 Scorecard For Port Royal Golf Course
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  21min
Golf News and Rumors
Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2023: Tee Times, Featured Groups, Pairings, & Weather Forecast
Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2023: Tee Times, Featured Groups, Pairings, & Weather Forecast
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  12h
Golf News and Rumors
Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2023 Purse: Payouts Up 63% Since 2020; Winner’s Share Set At $1.1M
Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2023 Purse: Payouts Up 63% Since 2020; Winner’s Share Set At $1.1M
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 7 2023
More News
Arrow to top