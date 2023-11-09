The 2023 PGA Tour season is almost over as the field heads to Bermuda for the second-last event in the fall schedule. The 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship didn’t draw out a strong field with only nine of the top 100 on Official World Golf Rankings playing this weekend.

However, that opens a huge opportunity for longshots to bring home the trophy this weekend. The playing field is almost even, giving underdogs like Troy Merritt, Harry Hall, and Henrik Norlander a shot at Port Royal Golf Course.

Scroll down below for a complete breakdown of the best longshot bets at the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

The Best Golf Betting Sites for Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2023

Troy Merritt (+7000)

Troy Merritt always is in the mix whenever the PGA Tour stops at a shorter course that emphasizes wedge play and putting. He’s one of the best players inside 100 yards in this field and a top-five putter on slow greens.

He’s going to be extremely comfortable at Port Royal this weekend and already has a 40th-place finish here in 2021. He’s coming off a T65 in Mexico and is likely to make a good run in Bermuda. At +7000 odds, Merritt is going to be worth a shot this weekend.

Harry Hall (+8000)

Some of Harry Hall’s greatest strengths include putting and shots from 125 yards or closer. At Port Royal, he’ll match up perfectly to the course with those two important factors.

He’s 21st on shots between 50-to-125 yards and ranks fourth in Shots Gained: Putting. Heading to Bermuda, Hall should feel confident, especially when the course plays to his style.

Henrik Norlander (+11000)

A couple of weeks ago, Henrik Norlander was in the playoffs at the Sanderson Farms, notably a Bermudagrass course.

Working in his favor, the PGA Tour stops at another Bermudagrass course this weekend. Norlander has always been a great ball-striker and gained nearly six strokes on approach since Vegas. He’s gained more than 10 strokes with his putter in his last two starts.

If his putter remains hot on his preferred surface, Norlander will be the one to beat this weekend.