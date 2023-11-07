The PGA Tour Fall Schedule will continue the coastal swing with the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, which will tee off from Port Royal Golf Course on Thursday, November 9th. Find the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship odds, along with predictions, picks, and the best bets from our golf experts.

The Butterfield Bermuda Championship will mark the second last event on the FedExCup Fall schedule. The tournament will feature the smallest purse on the schedule thus far with only $6.5 million up grabs this weekend.

A full 156-player field will be teeing off at the Port Royal Golf Course in Southhampton, Bermuda. But with several stars sitting out of this event, the tournament is up for grabs in a field that is weaker than usual.

The field is led by Adam Scott, who has +1800 odds to win. Brendon Todd (+1800), Akshay Bhatia (+1800), Taylor Pendrith (+2000), and Ben Griffin (+2000) round out the top five contenders on the odds board.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2023 Odds

The Butterfield Bermuda Championship is the second-last event of the fall schedule. The golf season is winding down and many of the biggest golf stars will not be in action this weekend.

The Port Royal Golf Course is one of the shortest courses on the PGA Tour. It’ll be the fifth time that the course will host the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Despite the weak field, there will be a lot of room for long-shot bets to come through. The odds are long, especially considering the favorite, Adam Scott, is priced at +1800 odds.

The top five golfers include Brendon Todd (+1800), Akshay Bhatia (+1800), Taylor Pendrith (+2000), and Ben Griffin (+2000).

Check out the complete Butterfield Bermuda Championship Open 2023 odds from BetOnline below.

Golfers Butterfield Bermuda Championship Odds Adam Scott +1600 Brendon Todd +1800 Akshay Bhatia +2000 Thomas Detry +2000 Lucas Herbert +2200 Ben Griffin +2200 Luke List +2500 Alex Noren +2500 Taylor Pendrith +2500 Alex Smalley +2500 Chesson Hadley +3000 Mark Hubbard +3000 Doug Shim +3300 Ryan Palmer +3300 Mackenzie Hughes +3500 Nick Hardy +3500 Davis Riley +3500 Stewart Cink +4000 Dylan Wu +4500 Vincent Whaley +5000 Peter Kuestm +5000 Brandon Wu +5000 Lanto Griffin +5000 MJ Dauggue +5000 Kevin Yu +5000 Nick Dunlap +5000 Matti Schmid +5000 Justin Lower +5500 Troy Merritt +6000 C.T. Pan +6000 Kramer Hickok +6000

Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2023 Picks and Predictions

Check out our predictions and picks for the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship:

Adam Scott (+1800)

One of the favorites in the field this weekend, Adam Scott sits at the top of the board with +1800 odds. The 14-time PGA tour winner is making his debut in Bermuda and will be playing just his second event in the FedEx Cup fall schedule.

While Scott hasn’t won on the PGA Tour since 2020, he still remains an excellent ball striker. He ranks 15th in putting average and 16th in strokes gained: putting. He’s had trouble with accuracy this season but will look to bounce back in a big way at Port Royal.

Akshay Bhatia (+1800)

Akshay Bhatia will look to win his second PGA Tour event in Bermuda. Bhatia got his first PGA Tour win at the Barracuda Championship in July and is fresh off a T21 finish at the ZOZO Championship and a T10 finish at the World Wide Technology Championship.

He finished T17 here last year and will look to continue his success on coastal golf courses. He also had a solo second at the Puerto Rico Open and a solo fourth finish at the Mexico Open earlier this year.

Doug Ghim (+2800)

Doug Ghim is another strong contender this weekend. He’s striking the ball very well, which has led him to a T-17 finish or better in two of his last four starts on the PGA Tour.

Ghim ranks third in greens in regulation percentage (71.60%) and 11th in driving accuracy (67.28%). He also ranks 7th on the PGA Tour in bogey avoidance (13.23%). If he continues striking the ball well, he’ll make a strong push towards his first PGA Tour victory.