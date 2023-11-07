Golf News and Rumors

Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2023: Odds, Expert Golf Picks & Predictions

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2023: Odds, Expert Golf Picks & Predictions

The PGA Tour Fall Schedule will continue the coastal swing with the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, which will tee off from Port Royal Golf Course on Thursday, November 9th. Find the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship odds, along with predictions, picks, and the best bets from our golf experts.

The Butterfield Bermuda Championship will mark the second last event on the FedExCup Fall schedule. The tournament will feature the smallest purse on the schedule thus far with only $6.5 million up grabs this weekend.

A full 156-player field will be teeing off at the Port Royal Golf Course in Southhampton, Bermuda. But with several stars sitting out of this event, the tournament is up for grabs in a field that is weaker than usual.

The field is led by Adam Scott, who has +1800 odds to win. Brendon Todd (+1800), Akshay Bhatia (+1800), Taylor Pendrith (+2000), and Ben Griffin (+2000) round out the top five contenders on the odds board.

The Best Golf Betting Sites for Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2023

$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
100% Sign Up Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer

Up to $2,500 deposit match
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
50% deposit match up to $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
200% Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now

How to Watch the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2023

  • 🏌PGA Tour Event: Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2023
  • 📅 Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023
  • 🏆 Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2022 Winner: Seamus Power
  • 🕙 Tee Times Start: TBD
  • 💰 Butterfield Bermuda Championship Purse: $6,500,000
  • 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel
  • Golf Course: Port Royal Golf Course | Southampton, Bermuda o
  • 🎲 Butterfield Bermuda Championship Odds: Adam Scott +1800 | Brendon Todd +1800 | Akshay Bhatia +1800 | Taylor Pendrith +2000 | Ben Griffin +2000

Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2023 Odds

The Butterfield Bermuda Championship is the second-last event of the fall schedule. The golf season is winding down and many of the biggest golf stars will not be in action this weekend.

The Port Royal Golf Course is one of the shortest courses on the PGA Tour. It’ll be the fifth time that the course will host the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Despite the weak field, there will be a lot of room for long-shot bets to come through. The odds are long, especially considering the favorite, Adam Scott, is priced at +1800 odds.

The top five golfers include Brendon Todd (+1800), Akshay Bhatia (+1800), Taylor Pendrith (+2000), and Ben Griffin (+2000).

Check out the complete Butterfield Bermuda Championship Open 2023 odds from BetOnline below.

Golfers Butterfield Bermuda Championship Odds
Adam Scott +1600
Brendon Todd +1800
Akshay Bhatia +2000
Thomas Detry +2000
Lucas Herbert +2200
Ben Griffin +2200
Luke List +2500
Alex Noren +2500
Taylor Pendrith +2500
Alex Smalley +2500
Chesson Hadley +3000
Mark Hubbard +3000
Doug Shim +3300
Ryan Palmer +3300
Mackenzie Hughes +3500
Nick Hardy +3500
Davis Riley +3500
Stewart Cink +4000
Dylan Wu +4500
Vincent Whaley +5000
Peter Kuestm +5000
Brandon Wu +5000
Lanto Griffin +5000
MJ Dauggue +5000
Kevin Yu +5000
Nick Dunlap +5000
Matti Schmid +5000
Justin Lower +5500
Troy Merritt +6000
C.T. Pan +6000
Kramer Hickok +6000

Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2023 Picks and Predictions

Check out our predictions and picks for the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship:

Adam Scott (+1800)

One of the favorites in the field this weekend, Adam Scott sits at the top of the board with +1800 odds. The 14-time PGA tour winner is making his debut in Bermuda and will be playing just his second event in the FedEx Cup fall schedule.

While Scott hasn’t won on the PGA Tour since 2020, he still remains an excellent ball striker. He ranks 15th in putting average and 16th in strokes gained: putting. He’s had trouble with accuracy this season but will look to bounce back in a big way at Port Royal.

Bet on Adam Scott (+1800)

Akshay Bhatia (+1800)

Akshay Bhatia will look to win his second PGA Tour event in Bermuda. Bhatia got his first PGA Tour win at the Barracuda Championship in July and is fresh off a T21 finish at the ZOZO Championship and a T10 finish at the World Wide Technology Championship.

He finished T17 here last year and will look to continue his success on coastal golf courses. He also had a solo second at the Puerto Rico Open and a solo fourth finish at the Mexico Open earlier this year.

Bet on Akshay Bhatia (+1800)

Doug Ghim (+2800)

Doug Ghim is another strong contender this weekend. He’s striking the ball very well, which has led him to a T-17 finish or better in two of his last four starts on the PGA Tour.

Ghim ranks third in greens in regulation percentage (71.60%) and 11th in driving accuracy (67.28%). He also ranks 7th on the PGA Tour in bogey avoidance (13.23%). If he continues striking the ball well, he’ll make a strong push towards his first PGA Tour victory.

Bet on Doug Ghim (+2800)
Topics  
Golf News and Rumors
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To Golf News and Rumors

Golf News and Rumors
Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2023 Purse: Payouts Up 63% Since 2020; Winner’s Share Set At $1.1M

Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2023 Purse: Payouts Up 63% Since 2020; Winner’s Share Set At $1.1M

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  8min
Golf News and Rumors
PGA Tour Allows Players to Play in LIV Golf Promotions Qualifier in December
PGA Tour Allows Players to Play in LIV Golf Promotions Qualifier in December
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  17min
Golf News and Rumors
TGL Roster: Jon Rahm Out, Justin Thomas & Collin Morikawa Join League
TGL Roster: Jon Rahm Out, Justin Thomas & Collin Morikawa Join League
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  20min
Golf News and Rumors
TGL Format: Scoring, Standings, & Tiebreakers For Inaugural Season
TGL Format: Scoring, Standings, & Tiebreakers For Inaugural Season
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  15h
Golf News and Rumors
Rory McIlroy Reveals TGL Team, Joins Boston Common Golf With Keegan Bradley & Tyrrell Hatton
Rory McIlroy Reveals TGL Team, Joins Boston Common Golf With Keegan Bradley & Tyrrell Hatton
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  15h
Golf News and Rumors
Tiger Woods Spotted in Mexico for the World Wide Technology Championship
Tiger Woods Spotted in Mexico for the World Wide Technology Championship
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 2 2023
Golf News and Rumors
Golf Digest Expert Picks: Best Bets To Win World Wide Technology Championship 2023
Golf Digest Expert Picks: Best Bets To Win World Wide Technology Championship 2023
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 2 2023
More News
Arrow to top