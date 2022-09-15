News

BYU vs Oregon Odds, Predictions, And Betting Picks For NCAA Week 3 Match

Author image
James Foglio
Linkedin
3 min read
BYU vs Oregon Odds, Predictions, And Betting Picks For NCAA Week 3 Match
On Saturday, the No. 12 BYU Cougars are taking on the No. 25 Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium; free odds, predictions, and betting picks for the BYU vs Oregon Week 3 matchup are below.

BYU Cougars vs Oregon Ducks Predictions and Best Bets

BYU Cougars vs Oregon Ducks Pick 1: BYU to Cover

For Saturday’s Week 3 college football matchup, the BYU Cougars are 3.5-point underdogs on the road against the Oregon Ducks. Last week, in BYU’s 26-20 overtime win over Baylor, quarterback Jaren Hall passed for 261 yards and threw one touchdown pass.

These teams have not played one another since December 21, 2006. In the Las Vegas Bowl, BYU pulverized Oregon 38-8. The Cougars amassed 548 total yards.

Pick BYU to cover the spread in this contest. The Cougars are 4-1 ATS in their last five games when playing as the underdog. Plus, the team is 4-1 ATS in its past five games played in September. This is one of the best betting picks this week.

Bet On BYU +3.5 at Bovada

BYU Cougars vs Oregon Ducks Pick 2: First score of game is a touchdown

Next, for the BYU vs Oregon matchup, bettors are counting on a touchdown as the first scoring play. In Week 1, BYU defeated South Florida 50-21. The Cougars scored four touchdowns in the opening quarter. Nonetheless, Baylor held BYU to a field goal in the first quarter of last week’s performance.

In Oregon’s embarrassing 49-3 defeat against Georgia during Week 1, the Bulldogs scored a touchdown against them in the opening quarter.

Of course, the Ducks played their hearts out in Week 2, defeating Eastern Washington 70-14. Oregon scored two touchdowns in the first quarter. More betting picks and predictions for BYU vs Oregon are on the main page.

Bet on first score of game is a touchdown -435 at Bovada

BYU Cougars vs Oregon Ducks Pick 3: Point total will go over 58

Additionally, the point total in this BYU vs Oregon Week 3 matchup is set at 58. For interested bettors, the total has gone over in five of the Cougars’ last seven games.

Not to mention, the total has gone over in four of the Ducks’ previous five contests when playing as the selected favorite.

For another side note, the Ducks are 20-0 SU in their last 20 home games. To keep it short and sweet, pick the Cougars to win, they win cover the spread, and the total will go over 58.

Bet on point total going over 58 at Bovada

BYU Cougars vs Oregon Ducks Odds

Bet Money Line Play
BYU Cougars +140 LA Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For Thursday Night Football
Oregon Ducks -165 LA Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For Thursday Night Football

 

 

Topics  
College Football Picks NCAAF News
