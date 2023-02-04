Amidst the tranquil scenery of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, a dramatic turn of events unfolded on the 11th fairway as a caddie suddenly collapsed. It was reported that CPR was administered to the individual, but it is unclear by who.

Paolo Uggetti, a golf writer for ESPN, noted that CPR was still being administered as the ambulance arrived. The caddie was accompanying an amateur golfer in the tournament. The once peaceful 11th hole was transformed into a hub of intense activity as the caddie was swiftly placed onto a stretcher and rushed to the ambulance for further medical attention.

The PGA Releases Statement on Collapsed Caddie

In a statement issued later, the PGA Tour confirmed the unfortunate incident on the 11th fairway at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The man at the center of the drama, who has not been publicly identified due to privacy concerns, was swiftly transported to Montage Health in Monterey for a comprehensive medical evaluation. The statement provided a glimmer of hope as the tour expressed its well-wishes for a speedy recovery.

The statement, released by the PGA Tour Rules Committee, informed that the group of four players – two amateurs and two professionals – in which the caddie was working temporarily halted their round while the medical emergency was attended to. The statement added that the players would be permitted to warm up and continue their round shortly and that further updates would be provided as soon as they become available.

The Playing Group Acted Quickly

The group at the center of the medical emergency at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am consisted of amateurs Nelson and Geoff Couch and professionals Max McGreevy and Beau Hossler. Max McGreevy spoke to ESPN about the events that transpired, describing how the caddie suddenly collapsed in the middle of the fairway and that efforts were made to quickly remove his bag to begin CPR. The group was granted a pause in their round and retreated to the clubhouse to regroup and process the events. The outcome remains uncertain whether they will return to the course to complete their second round.

One of the more interesting tournaments on the PGA Tour, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is a star-studded event, attracting top golfing professionals and famous amateurs such as comedian Bill Murray, former soccer star Gareth Bale, and actor Will Arnett. Adding to the list of high-profile celebs and athletes was NFL quarterback Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills. This comes just a few short weeks after his Buffalo Bills teammate Damar Hamlin faced a similar medical emergency on the field and required CPR, the same treatment that was administered to the caddie on Friday.

The tournament continues Saturday and culminates with a championship round on Sunday.