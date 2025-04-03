Cade Cunningham Expected to Make an All-NBA Team

Detroit Pistons star guard, Cade Cunningham, is having a career season. After finishing seventh in the recent MVP straw poll, it is almost guaranteed that he will make one of the three All-NBA Teams. It was during the 2024 offseason that the Pistons signed Cunningham to a five-year max contract with a Rose Rule provision. If he does make an All-NBA Team, his current deal could improve to a $269 million contract. Detroit is one of the best stories this season. Thanks in large part to Cade Cunningham’s impact, the Pistons are no longer the laughingstock of the Association. They are now a legitimate playoff team.

Cade Cunningham Expected to be Named to All-NBA Team Which Would Qualify Him For Five-Year, $269 Million Deal

Cade Cunningham’s Season

Cunningham is having a terrific campaign. On the season, he is averaging 25.7, 9.2 assists, and 6.1 total rebounds per game. Moreover, he is also logging a field goal percentage of 46.2 percent, a three-point shooting percentage of 35.4 percent, and a free-throw percentage of 85.8 percent. Furthermore, Cunningham is also having a career season in many advanced statistical categories.

The former Oklahoma State product is logging an offensive rating of 111, an offensive box plus/minus of +3.5, and a career-best assists percentage of 42.8 percent. One can see how big of a leap Cade Cunningham has taken in terms of leadership this year. He has become the clear leader of this young Pistons core. He is expected to be the centerpiece of their franchise going forward. With all of this being said, the supporting cast of the Detroit Pistons also deserves a ton of credit for the success they have reaped this season.

Detroit’s Cinderella-Like Campaign

The Detroit Pistons are the feel-good story of the season. Many expected them to still be a lottery team after this year. However, their patience with their rebuilding phase is paying off, especially with Cade Cunningham developing into an All-Star. However, other players such as Jalen Duren, Malik Beasley, Isaiah Stewart, and Ron Holland II have also had monumental moments. Head coach, JB Bickerstaff, also deserves a ton of credit for guiding this young core into the right direction. As of April 2nd, 2025, Detroit is currently fifth in the Eastern Conference with a win-loss record of 42-33. As long as the Detroit Pistons keep making savvy and smart moves to surround Cade Cunningham with a solid supporting cast, the future will continue to be bright in the Motor City.