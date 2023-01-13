NFL News and Rumors

Caesar’s Sportsbook Doesn’t Want 49ers To Win Super Bowl 2023

Author image
Gia Nguyen
3 min read
49ers Are Biggest Liability For Super Bowl 2023 At Caesar’s Sportsbook
The Super Bowl is one of the biggest betting events of the year with novice and big sharks placing their bets on the pinnacle event of the NFL season.

While some bettors are just getting their bets in, others have been wagering on teams to win the Super Bowl for months. For the sportsbooks, that means some teams might cost them more than others.

According to Caesar’s Sportsbook, their top liability for Super Bowl 2023 is the San Francisco 49ers.

San Francisco lost its starting quarterback on two occasions this year, resulting in drastic changes in the 49ers’ Super Bowl odds. Yet, with rookie Brock Purdy emerging as a serviceable starter, the 49ers are suddenly among the favorites to win it all in 2023.

Not only did Caesar’s offer the 49ers as high as +1600 earlier this season but the Sportsbook also accepted a huge bet backing San Francisco to hoist the Lombardi trophy.

Caesars Sportsbook Doesn’t Want The 49ers To Win

According to Adam Pullen, the Caesars assistant director of trading, the US sportsbook doesn’t want the 49ers to win the Super Bowl.

The 49ers are one of the biggest Super Bowl LVII bets in the postseason with $75,000 on San Francisco at +1100 odds.

The bettor stands to win $900,000 if San Francisco can hoist the Lombardi Trophy in Arizona this year.

Currently, the best NFL betting sites have the 49ers listed at +475 odds to win the Super Bowl, opening up several possibilities for hedging the bet on the road to State Farm Stadium.

Biggest Super Bowl Bets

The Super Bowl brings in the biggest betting handle of any event on the sports calendar, including some bets worth six-and-seven figures.

While the huge bet on the 49ers can bring back a pretty penny, it’s hardly the biggest bet on the 2023 Super Bowl.

In fact, the Chargers and Dolphins are among the teams that bettors have been most confident in taking to win it all. Both Caesar’s and BetMGM have accepted a $100,000 bet on Miami to win Super Bowl 2023 at 30-1 odds for a total payout of $3 million. A bettor at Caesar’s also placed a $40,000 bet on the Chargers at 25-1 to win $1 million.

Check out some of the biggest bets made on the 2023 Super Bowl, according to the vSin Network.

  • $100,000 on Miami Dolphins at 30-1 at Caesars — Total payout: $3 million
  • $100,000 on Miami Dolphins at 30-1 at BetMGM — Total payout: $3 million
  • $40,000 on Los Angeles Chargers at 25-1 at Caesars — Total payout: $1 million
  • $75,000 on San Francisco 49ers at 12-1 at Caesars — Total payout: $900,000
  • $2,500 on Seattle Seahawks at 300-1 at DraftKings — Total payout: $750,000
  • $20,000 on Philadelphia Eagles at 25-1 at DraftKings — Total payout: $500,000
  • $10,000 on Miami Dolphins at 40-1 at DraftKings — Total payout: $400,000
  • $10,000 on Miami Dolphins at 40-1 at BetMGM — Total payout: $400,000
  • $20,000 on Dallas Cowboys at 16-1 at Caesars — Total payout: $320,000
  • $12,000 on Baltimore Ravens at 22-1 at Caesars — Total payout: $264,000
Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
Arrow to top