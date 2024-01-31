The Super Bowl is the most bet on sporting events in the United States. More than 20% of American adults are expected to wager on Super Bowl 2024. With the big game in Las Vegas this year, most oddsmakers are expecting the Super Bowl to set a new record for betting handle in the U.S.

In fact, sports betting analyst Ben Fawkes revealed that one longtime oddsmaker would be disappointed if the 2024 Super Bowl didn’t help sports betting reach new heights. ​​

“I think everyone is expecting it to be a record handle,” the oddsmaker told Fawkes. “If we don’t set a record this year it would be very disappointing, with the traffic we expect coming in for the game.”

Caesars Sportsbook Accepts First $1 Million Bet on Super Bowl 2024

Early betting lines are already out for the big game and some NFL fans are wasting no time getting in on the action.

Caesars Sportsbook has reportedly taken two of the biggest early bets on Super Bowl 2024.

According to Todd Dewey of the Las Vegas Review Journal, one bettor wagered $1 million on the 49ers to win the Super Bowl at -120 odds on the moneyline. Another bettor reportedly wagered $100,000 on the Super Bowl coin toss at -105 odds.

Decision To Place Bet At Caesars Could Be Costly

Caesars Sportsbook took the wager but the decision could be costly if it turns out to be a winner.

If it wins, the bet would net the fan $95,000 before the opening kickoff takes place. However, placing the bet at Caesars Sportsbook cost the bettor approximately $4,000.

BetOnline is offering both sides of the Super Bowl coin toss for -101 odds.

Offshore sportsbooks typically offer exclusive exotic Super Bowl props that can’t be found at casinos and legal sports betting apps.

This year, BetOnline has more than just props for the coin toss, Gatorade color, halftime show, and national anthem. This year, bettors can cash in on exclusive odds centered around Taylor Swift, total viewership, the postgame broadcast, and more.