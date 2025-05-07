WNBA

Caitlin Clark Continues To Be WNBA’s Biggest Draw, Preseason Game Draws Historic Ratings

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark holds her hands out.

WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark is one of the few must-see TV athletes in professional sports. Clark’s latest preseason game set a viewership record for ESPN.

Caitlin Clark’s Preseason Game Registers Over 1 Million Viewers

When Clark hits a basketball court, America will watch, even for an exhibition.

Clark returned to Iowa’s Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday for a WNBA preseason game between the Indiana Fever and the Brazilian national team.

The game drew 1.3 million viewers, ESPN announced on Tuesday. The game peaked at 1.6 million viewers.

Per ESPN’s Flora Kelly, only two of the 57 NBA preseason games on ESPN since 2010 topped one million viewers.

The two games featured LeBron James — 2017’s Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls and 2018’s Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers.

The Fever vs. Brazil was the first WNBA preseason game to be nationally televised on ESPN.

Clark made sure to put on a show in her old arena, scoring 16 points, including a 36-foot 3-pointer from the Hawkeye logo.

Caitlin Clark Will Be On National Television All Season

The Caitlin Clark effect is real. The WNBA knows Clark can single-handedly influence the television ratings, so the league is putting her on television as much as possible.

Clark’s Indiana Fever will be featured on national television in 41 of 44 games. The Fever will appear on ABC (5), ESPN (5), ION (8), Prime Video (6), and CBS (3). The other 14 games will air on NBA TV and CBS Sports Network.

If Clark continues to be the sport’s biggest draw, expect the Fever to be playing the majority of their games on national television for years to come.

