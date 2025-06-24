Cal Raleigh and Eugenio Suarez named MLB Players of the Week

MLB News and Rumors

Major League Baseball handed out its player of the week awards for the week from June 16-22, 2025. In the American League, Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh of Cullowhee, North Carolina was honoured, and in the National League, Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez of Puerto Ordaz, Venezuela was honoured.

Historic Accomplishments for Raleigh

According to mlb.com, Raleigh broke the MLB record for most home runs by a catcher by the All-Star break (29), and became the second Mariners player to hit 30 home runs by the All-Star Break (joined by Ken Griffey Jr.).

Raleigh this past week

Raleigh batted .417 with five home runs and 12 runs batted in. During six games, 24 at bats, and 27 plate appearances, he scored 10 runs, and had 10 hits, two doubles, two stolen bases, three walks, 27 total bases, an on base percentage of .481, and a slugging percentage of 1.125.

Raleigh had two memorable games throughout the week. He had a single, double, home run, and six runs batted in during an 8-0 Mariners win over the Boston Red Sox on June 17. The home run was a grand slam, which came off of Red Sox starting pitcher Walker Buehler in the second inning. The second memorable game came on Friday in a 9-4 Mariners win over the Chicago Cubs. Raleigh had two home runs and a single. For the season, Raleigh leads the Major Leagues with 32 home runs and 68 runs batted in.

Suarez this week

Suarez batted .440 with four home runs and 10 runs batted in. During six games, 25 at bats, and 28 plate appearances, he scored five runs, and had 11 hits, two doubles, 25 total bases, one sacrifice fly, an on base percentage of .464, and a slugging percentage of 1.000.

In the Diamondbacks’s 9-5 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday, Suarez had a single, double and home run. In the Diamondbacks’s 14-8 win over the Colorado Rockies on Friday, Suarez hit two home runs, and had two singles.

 

