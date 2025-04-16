MLB News and Rumors

Cal Raleigh becomes Mariners’s all-time leader in home runs among catchers

The Seattle Mariners are in the thick of things in the American League West at the moment. With a record of eight wins and nine losses, they are tied for third place with the Houston Astros, but are only two games back of the division leading Texas Rangers.

So far this season, you may be a little surprised at who leads the Mariners in home runs. That happens to be catcher Cal Raleigh of Cullowhee, North Carolina, who has five dingers so far. On Friday, in the Mariners’s 5-3 win over the Rangers, Raleigh made Mariners history. He hit his 96th career home run, which is the most home runs all-time by a Mariners catcher. Since then, Raleigh also hit a home run in a 9-2 Mariners win over the Rangers on Saturday (97th home run) and a 5-3 Mariners win over the Rangers on Sunday (98th home run). It was an impressive three game sweep by Seattle over Texas.

Who had the previous record?

Mike Zunino of Cape Coral, Florida had 95 home runs with the Mariners from 2013 to 2018. Raleigh has hit his 98 home runs since his rookie season of 2021.

Who has the most home runs all-time for the Mariners?

Centerfielder Ken Griffey Jr. of Donora, Pennsylvania is the Mariners all-time leader in home runs with 417. Raleigh is 17th all-time in Mariners history.

Raleigh in 2025

Raleigh is batting .203 with eight runs batted in. During 17 games, 64 at bats, and 73 plate appearances, he has scored nine runs, and had 13 hits, three doubles, two stolen bases, eight walks, 31 total bases, an on base percentage of .301, and a slugging percentage of .484.

Co-leads MLB in home runs among catchers

Raleigh not only leads the Mariners in home runs this season. He also leads Major League Baseball in most   home runs among catchers. Raleigh is tied with Los Angeles Angels catcher Logan O’Hoppe of West Islip, New York.

 

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
