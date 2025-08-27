It was a historic night for the Seattle Mariners on Monday. That is because catcher Cal Raleigh of Cullowhee, North Carolina became only the second Mariners player ever to record 50 home runs in a season. He accomplished the feat in a 9-6 Mariners win over the San Diego Padres at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington.

Who is the other Mariners player to accomplish the feat?

The first Mariners player to hit 50 home runs in a single season was centerfielder Ken Griffey Jr. of Donora, Pennsylvania. Griffey Jr. hit 56 home runs in 1997 and 56 home runs again in 1998. He led the American League in both of those seasons, but not Major League Baseball. In 1997, St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Mark McGwire of Pomona, California led MLB with 58 home runs, and in 1998, Griffey had the third most home runs. McGwire had the most home runs with 70, while Chicago Cubs right fielder Sammy Sosa of San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic had the second most number of home runs with 66.

Inside look at Raleigh’s 50th home run

Raleigh hit a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning off of Padres starting pitcher JP Spears. At the time, the Mariners went up 1-0. The home run went 419 feet to left field.

Second straight day that Raleigh made history

Raleigh hit two home runs on Sunday in an 11-4 Mariners win over the Athletics at T-Mobile Park. When Raleigh hit his 49th home run, he set a record for the most home runs in a season by a catcher all-time. The old record belonged to Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez of Valencia, Venezuela, who hit 48 home runs during the 2021 Major League Baseball season.

Raleigh in 2025

This season Raleigh leads Major League Baseball with 50 home runs, and the American League with 107 runs batted in. During 129 games, 485 at bats and 569 plate appearances, Raleigh scored 86 runs and had 120 hits, 19 doubles, 14 stolen bases, 75 walks. 289 total bases, and three sacrifice flies, to go along with an on base percentage of .353 and a slugging percentage of .596.

Mariners in playoff contention

Seattle currently has a record of 71 wins and 61 losses for a winning percentage of .538. They are one game back of the Houston Astros for first place in the American League West. The Mariners also have the third wildcard spot in the American League. They lead the Royals by three and a half games.