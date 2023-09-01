Boxing News and Rumors

Caleb Plant says rematch with Canelo is “pretty close”

Garrett Kerman
Sports Editor
caleb plant

Former IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Plant has revealed that a rematch with Canelo Alvarez is “close” to happening. Plant’s popularity makes him a strong option for Canelo to fight next year in May or September.

The two fighters previously met in November 2021, with Canelo knocking out Plant in the eleventh round to become the undisputed champion at 168. The event brought in a lot of PPV buys, making it Canelo’s most successful one in ages since his first two fights against Gennadiy Golovkin.

Caleb Plant’s potential opponents

Before a potential rematch with Canelo, Plant says he would like to fight Jermall Charlo at 168 if he’s interested in fighting him. Last month, Plant slapped Jermall in the face on July 28th at the weigh-in for the Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford fight

The road back to Canelo

The road back to Canelo would entail some impressive wins in the super middleweight division. Plant has no doubt that he can beat Canelo Alvarez, but he needs to prove himself against other top fighters first. Three big fight options for Caleb Plant after his stunning KO win include facing Benavidez and Charlo first before a potential rematch with Canelo.

Plant has expressed his confidence in his ability to beat Canelo Alvarez. He believes that he can put together a better game plan and execute it better than he did in their first fight. Plant has also stated that he is willing to face Benavidez and Charlo first before a potential rematch with Canelo

Boxing News and Rumors
Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
