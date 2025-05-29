NFL News and Rumors

Bear Down: Caleb Williams Declares Commitment To Chicago

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams throws the ball.

Caleb Williams spoke to the media on Wednesday and made it abundantly clear that he wants to be with the Chicago Bears.

Caleb Williams Speaks To Media After ESPN Report

“First, let’s start off with what everybody would love to ask about,” Williams said to the media following Chicago’s voluntary OTA.

Williams is referring to Seth Wickersham’s upcoming book, American Kings: A Biography of the Quarterback.

ESPN shared an excerpt from the book earlier this month that involved Williams and his father, Carl. The duo reportedly had their doubts about Chicago in the weeks leading up to the draft and considered options for forcing their way onto another team.

Williams began his nearly four-minute monologue by stating he’s looking forward to the present and trying to right the ship in Chicago.

“This whole storm that happened, it wasn’t something that we wanted to happen at this point,” Williams said via Ficky. “We’re focused on the present, we’re focused on now. We’re focused on, you know, trying to get this ship moving in the right direction. And I think, so far, that’s what we’ve been doing. But for this to come out, it’s been a distraction, so, coming up here and talking about it and addressing it is important today, and so that’s what we’re here to do.”

Caleb Williams Address Minnesota Vikings Rumors

One of the standout sections about Williams in the book was his affinity for Kevin O’Connell and the Minnesota Vikings. Williams acknowledges he enjoyed his visit with O’Connell.

“All that went down, all that was said, yeah, I had a good visit at the other place,” Williams said. “Minnesota, with Kevin O’Connell, good staff, and all of that, obviously. He just won Coach of the Year award and things like that. So, obviously, good staff and things like that.”

However, Williams knew he wanted to be the No. 1 pick and go to the Bears after visiting with the organization.

“I went on that visit first, came here and then after I came here, I went back home, talked to my dad,” Williams said. “All the things that were supposed to be, these big things that everybody’s been talking about recently, No. 1, never happened in the sense of they were all thoughts. They were all ideas … all of those were thoughts, and then after I came with my visit here, it was a deliberate answer, a deliberate and determined answer that I had that I wanted to come here.”

Williams and Chicago will look to improve upon their 5-12 campaign from a season ago.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
