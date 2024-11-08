Rookie quarterback and first overall pick, Caleb Williams, has been trying to develop chemistry with star wideout, D.J. Moore, this year. Unfortunately, it has not quite materialized at the rate he would like as of yet. The lack of connection from the two for the past three games has been a factor in the Bears’ recent struggles.

“Obviously it’s not in a place, from the past games, a place where we would like it,” Williams said. “Both of us. It’s frustrating. You’ve got a guy that’s so special, and not being able to connect and hit on certain passes is frustrating for myself. I know it’s frustrating for him because, as a wide receiver especially, you only get but so many chances, so many times the ball comes your way in a game and things like that.”

The Chicago Bears are currently 4-4 and in last place of the NFC North.

Caleb Williams Talks About Inability to Develop Consistency With D.J. Moore

Chicago’s Passing Numbers This Season

In the past three games, Caleb Williams has only connected with D.J. Moore 10 times for 80 receiving yards. Throughout this year, Moore has only logged 37 catches for 374 yards. A far cry from last season when he finished with 96 receptions for 1,364 yards. As a team, Chicago currently ranks 29th in passing yards (182.9), and 19th in points per game (21.5). On top of this, Chicago also ranks 31st in third down conversion percentage at 31.48 percent and 22nd in passing touchdowns per game at 1.1 per contest. As for Caleb Williams personally, he has logged a completion percentage of 61.4 percent, nine touchdowns to five interceptions, and a passer rating of 83.0.

The first overall draft pick has also recorded 1,665 passing yards to go along with 6.3 yards gained per attempt on the year. The first overall pick has had his share of ups and downs like any rookie quarterback, but has been outshined by fellow rookie peer, Jayden Daniels. Considering the plethora of weapons the Bears have on offense, these numbers are simply inexcusable, even with a rookie quarterback. A team with talented wideouts such as D.J. Moore and Keenan Allen should not be struggling through the air as much as the Chicago Bears have this year. If the team wants to have any shot at a potential wild card spot, their passing offense must improve tenfold starting this weekend. Especially when one considers the competitive division Chicago is in this season.