NCAAF

Caleb Williams Wins AP Player of the Year

Author image
Dylan Williams
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
Caleb Williams Wins AP Player of the Year
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

After taking the college football world by storm last season, Caleb Williams gave an encore performance in 2022.

And because of that, Williams has been awarded the AP Player of the Year award on Thursday. The USC signal-caller is the first Trojan to win the award since Reggie Bush in 2005. The sophomore transferred to USC from Oklahoma after the 2021 season.

Williams collected 32 of the 46 first-place votes, earning 117 total points. TCU quarterback Max Duggan came in second, gathering 64 points. CJ Stroud of Ohio State, Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker, and Georgia’s Stetson Bennett followed suit.

Caleb Williams had quite the debut season in Southern California and the Pac-12. He threw for 4,075 yards, good for fourth in the FBS and the best in the conference. His 37 passing touchdowns are the most in the subdivision, tied with Stroud and Clayton Tune of the Houston Cougars. And his 167.9 passer rating is good for 5th in the FBS. He also added 372 yards and ten touchdowns on the ground.

Before Williams’ arrival, USC had a down season, only winning three games in 2021. With Williams and new head coach Lincoln Riley, the Trojans went from 3-9 to an 11-2 record and a Pac-12 Championship berth in 2022. With the Riley and Williams pairing, USC ran one of the most explosive offenses in the country, averaging 41.1 points per game.

Williams, along with Duggan, Stroud, and Bennett are finalists for the Heisman trophy on Saturday.

#8 USC accepted a bid to the Cotton Bowl versus 14th-ranked Tulane on January 2nd.

Topics  
NCAA NCAAF
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dylan Williams

Dylan Williams is a contributor to the Sports Daily, based in Charlotte, NC. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington with a degree in Communication Studies. Dylan is an avid NFL, MLB, and NBA fan as well.
View All Posts By Dylan Williams

Dylan Williams

Twitter Linkedin
Dylan Williams is a contributor to the Sports Daily, based in Charlotte, NC. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington with a degree in Communication Studies. Dylan is an avid NFL, MLB, and NBA fan as well.
View All Posts By Dylan Williams

Related To NCAAF

NCAAF
Could Jason Garrett Enter the College Football Ranks?

Could Jason Garrett Enter the College Football Ranks?

Author image Dylan Williams  •  5h
NCAAF
will levis chris rodriguez
Kentucky to Play Music City Bowl Without QB Will Levis and RB Chris Rodriguez
Author image David Evans  •  5h
NCAAF
orange bowl win
Top Five Bowl Teams of All-Time by Winning Percentage
Author image David Evans  •  Dec 7 2022
NCAAF
devon achane
Texas A&M RB and Track Star Devon Achane Declares for 2023 NFL Draft
Author image David Evans  •  Dec 7 2022
NCAAF
dj uiagalelei
Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei Enters Transfer Portal After Being Benched for Cade Klubnik
Author image David Evans  •  Dec 6 2022
NCAAF
ncaa transfer portal
Alabama, Oregon and Texas A&M All Lose Ten or More Players to Transfer Portal
Author image David Evans  •  Dec 6 2022
NCAAF
slovis jurkovec
Pitt QB Kedon Slovis Enters Transfer Portal, Instantly Replaced by BC QB Phil Jurkovec
Author image David Evans  •  Dec 6 2022
More News
Arrow to top