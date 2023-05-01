NHL News and Rumors

Calgary Flames fire head coach Darryl Sutter

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
NHL: Los Angeles Kings at Dallas Stars

The Calgary Flames have fired head coach Darryl Sutter for the second time in franchise history. After initially firing him on December 28, 2010, the Viking, Alberta native was fired again on Monday.

Not meeting expectations

The Flames were expected to contend for a Stanley Cup this season, but were unable to make the postseason in a bitter disappointment for the franchise. They had 93 points and two points back of the Winnipeg Jets for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

First significant move by Don Maloney

The coaching change comes two weeks after the Flames parted ways with general manager Brad Treliving of Penticton, British Columbia and named Don Maloney of Lindsay, Ontario as their next president of hockey operations and interim general manager. This is Maloney’s first significant decision in the Flames organization, as it appears the franchise is choosing a completely different course of action and style of play.

It is interesting that Maloney fired Sutter while he was the interim general manager, and did not leave it up to the new general manager whether or not to keep Sutter or not. There is a belief that Craig Conroy of Potsdam, New York will be the next general manager of the Flames. If Conroy becomes the general manager, the belief is that Flames legend Jerome Iginla of Edmonton, Alberta could take over from Sutter.

Career Coaching Record

Sutter leaves the Flames with the most wins as a head coach in franchise history with 210. He had 17 more wins than Bob Johnson of Minneapolis, Minnesota, who had 193 wins when he coached the Flames from 1982 to 1987.

Sutter was the Flames head coach from 2003 to 2006, and again since 2021. In addition to coaching the Flames, he has coached the Los Angeles Kings, San Jose Sharks and Chicago Blackhawks. Sutter has a record of 737 wins, 530 regulation losses, 101 ties, and 111 losses in extra time. His 737 coaching wins are ninth all-time in NHL history.

Topics  
Calgary Flames NHL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
Carter Verhaeghe

Seattle Kraken and Florida Panthers deliver gigantic upsets

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  4h
NHL News and Rumors
Andrew Cogliano
Avalanche LW Andrew Cogliano out long term with a broken neck
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 30 2023
NHL News and Rumors
Paul Stastny
Paul Stastny becomes fourth player in NHL history to have playoff OT winner with three teams
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 29 2023
NHL News and Rumors
Ryan Reynolds & Remington Group Make BIllion Dollar Bid for the Ottawa Senators
Ryan Reynolds & Remington Group Make BIllion Dollar Bid for the Ottawa Senators
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Apr 28 2023
NHL News and Rumors
Akira Schmid
Akira Schmid records NHL Playoff shutout as a rookie
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 28 2023
NHL News and Rumors
Tye Kartye
Tye Kartye makes NHL debut in the postseason and scores
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 27 2023
NHL News and Rumors
Matt Tkachuk
Matthew Tkachuk helps keeps Panthers season alive
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 27 2023
More News
Arrow to top