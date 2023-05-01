Calgary Flames fire head coach Darryl Sutter

The Calgary Flames have fired head coach Darryl Sutter for the second time in franchise history. After initially firing him on December 28, 2010, the Viking, Alberta native was fired again on Monday.

Not meeting expectations

The Flames were expected to contend for a Stanley Cup this season, but were unable to make the postseason in a bitter disappointment for the franchise. They had 93 points and two points back of the Winnipeg Jets for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

First significant move by Don Maloney

The coaching change comes two weeks after the Flames parted ways with general manager Brad Treliving of Penticton, British Columbia and named Don Maloney of Lindsay, Ontario as their next president of hockey operations and interim general manager. This is Maloney’s first significant decision in the Flames organization, as it appears the franchise is choosing a completely different course of action and style of play.

It is interesting that Maloney fired Sutter while he was the interim general manager, and did not leave it up to the new general manager whether or not to keep Sutter or not. There is a belief that Craig Conroy of Potsdam, New York will be the next general manager of the Flames. If Conroy becomes the general manager, the belief is that Flames legend Jerome Iginla of Edmonton, Alberta could take over from Sutter.

Career Coaching Record

Sutter leaves the Flames with the most wins as a head coach in franchise history with 210. He had 17 more wins than Bob Johnson of Minneapolis, Minnesota, who had 193 wins when he coached the Flames from 1982 to 1987.

Sutter was the Flames head coach from 2003 to 2006, and again since 2021. In addition to coaching the Flames, he has coached the Los Angeles Kings, San Jose Sharks and Chicago Blackhawks. Sutter has a record of 737 wins, 530 regulation losses, 101 ties, and 111 losses in extra time. His 737 coaching wins are ninth all-time in NHL history.