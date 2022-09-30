Cam Hayward understands responsibility with TJ Watt sidelined: “I have to step up”

The Steelers are still yet to win a game this season without TJ Watt, following back to back defeats after their star QB was sidelined in week one with a torn pectoral muscle.

TJ Watt has been an integral part of the Steelers offence ever since he first landed in Pittsburgh and with the star man going for a three-peat of MVP’s this year for his side, it was always going to be a huge miss when Watt was injured in week one.

Week 2 and 3 weren’t kind to the Steelers without their key man, as they suffered consecutive defeats in big games to both the Patriots and more recently to the Browns on Friday.

"I take (losses) very seriously… I don't like losing." – @CamHeyward on the Steelers' loss to the Browns 🔗: https://t.co/jdRqx85fPm pic.twitter.com/bC1jxbrqNE — Not Just Football (@NotJustFootball) September 23, 2022

TJ Watt’s teammate and Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward spoke on Thursday about how crucial the injured QB is to the side and how much they have missed Watt so far this season.

“Obviously, we’re still trying to win without him, but I think we’re 0-7 without him.

“For me, I look at it as I have to step up. I have to be a better player on the field. It’s not me replacing T.J, it’s my technique that has to be a lot better. I think every player should look to do that. Every player should look toward raising their level when you’ve got guys out.”

The Steelers are actually currently 0-6 without Watt, however will be hoping to change that record to 1-6 in game 4 this season, as the Pittsburgh side take on the New York Jets this Sunday.

Looking for some action on American Football? Check out the best NFL betting sites