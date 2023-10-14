Even if you’re in a legal betting state, you might not be able to place a bet on the Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis fight. That’s because most states will only offer boxing odds on professional bouts. Instead, The British Boxing Board of Control deemed that these were exhibition matches, meaning sites like FanDuel and DraftKings won’ be offering odds for the fight.

However, there is another way that boxing fans can cash in on the Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis bout. The top offshore betting sites are giving away up to $1,000 in bonus cash, plus two free bets for the Paul vs Danis fight worth $50 each.

Find out where to bet on Logan Paul vs Dillion Danis in the U.S. and how to claim free bets for the fight.

How To Bet On Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis in The U.S.

The Best U.S. Sports Betting Offers For Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Odds

Bet Jake Paul Dillon Danis Play Moneyline -450 +360

KSI vs Tommy Fury Odds

Bet Tommy Fury KSI Play Moneyline -450 +360

The Best U.S. Sports Betting Sites For Paul vs Danis

Why You Should Open An Offshore Sports Betting Account

No Geo-Restrictions

No KYC Checks

Bet on In-State College Teams

Better Sports Betting Odds

Bigger Bonuses & More Rewards

Politics & Entertainment Betting Odds:

Crypto Betting

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis: Record, Bio, & Boxing Stats

Jake Paul Dillon Danis Division Heavyweight Heavyweight Age 28 30 Height 6’2″ 6’0″ Weight 200 lbs 175 lbs Record 0-1-0 0-0-0

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Prediction & Picks

Best Bets:

Moneyline: Logan Paul (-450)

Total Rounds: Under 4.5 (-140)

Prop Bet: Logan Paul by KO (-165)

Logan Paul will be looking to defend his integrity when he steps into AO Arena on Saturday.

His opponent, Dillon Danis, personally attacked his fiancée Nina Agdal ahead of the fight, and while Paul didn’t retaliate, he will have a chance to get some revenge in the ring.

The YouTuber and social media star has already said that he will be going for the knockout, predicting that the fight would go less than two rounds. He doubled down on that notion after rap artist Drake made an $850,000 bet on him to knockout Danis, calling the bet ‘easy money’ in a post on X.

Paul has a considerable height, weight, and reach advantage over Danis. There have also been rumors that Paul failed to make weight for the fight, something that wouldn’t be thrown out the window in an exhibition match.

That means Paul should have an even bigger edge when it comes to knocking out Danis.

Bet on Logan Paul (-165) to knock out Danis on Saturday.