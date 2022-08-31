Can I Bet On New England Patriots In Massachusetts? | MA Sports Betting Explained

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots get their 2022 NFL season underway next week and here’s everything you need to know about betting on the six-time Super Bowl champions in Massachusetts.

Offshore sportsbooks are available throughout the US, regardless of whether online sports betting is legal in your state. These betting sites make it easy to wager on the NFL, NBA, and much more, and many offer highly competitive odds and generous player bonuses.

Earlier this month, sports betting became legal in Massachusetts as Gov. Charlie Baker ‘signed a bill to legalize sports betting, officially joining a wave of states that moved to allow wagering on everything from the Super Bowl to college athletics after the Supreme Court struck down a federal ban in 2018′.

"I care a lot about this game and sometimes get a little too passionate." Mac Jones on getting out his frustration during loss to #Raiders pic.twitter.com/uohGua8vWy — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) August 27, 2022

Where Can I Bet On New England Patriots In Massachusetts?

Many offshore sportsbooks such as BetOnline, XBet, MyBookie, Bovada, BetUS, and Everygame offer top-of-the-range odds for you to have your say on the New England Patriots’ fate this season.

Our Pick: Everygame – Best of the Offshore Betting Sites on Mobile

Everygame Sportsbook bonus hunters will be pleased to know that the renowned and trusted platform will be adding 100% up to $100 to a deposit following the redemption of bonus code FOOTBALLFALL – and that right up to the end of NFL Week 2 on September 19th!

Full promotion details can be found on the Special Offers page of the Everygame Sportsbook website and while you are there you should not forget to take a look at the huge range of exciting wagers on offer on both the NCAAF College Football season and the pro action in the NFL.

New England Patriots 2022 Picks and Predictions