Can I Bet On The LIV Golf Invitational Series? Golf Betting Guide

The inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series gets underway this Thursday at Centurion Golf Club, as some of the most famous golfers in the world are switching their allegiances from the PGA Tour to the Saudi-funded golf series.

Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Louis Oosthuizen, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Graham McDowell are amongst some of the huge names in the world of golf who have ditched the PGA and DP World Tour’s respectively and are heading for the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

Read on to learn how to bet on LIV Golf Invitational Series and claim free bets if you wish to back Phil Mickelson on the golf course or if you think Kevin Na could make history by becoming the first ever winner of an LIV event.

How to Bet on the LIV Golf Invitational Series

Although the PGA Championship has just passed us and the third major of the year is swiftly approaching as the US Open takes centre stage in the world of golf next week, attention has switched to the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series event, which comes from Centurion Club in Hertfordshire, England this week.

Some highly recognisable names from both the PGA and European Tour have switched their allegiances to the LIV Golf Invitational Series and are teeing it up this week for the first of eight events coming from the Saudi-funder golf league. First up, it’s the LIV Golf Invitational London.

To learn how to bet on the LIV Golf Invitational Series, check out the instructions below.

The top sportsbooks are making it easy for fans to bet on the LIV Golf Invitational Series. As it is the first event of the new Saudi-funder golf league, fans can minimize their risk by taking advantage of free bets at the top online sportsbooks.

The LIV Golf Invitational Series Betting Guide — How to Watch the LIV Golf Invitational Series

🏌 Golf Event: LIV Golf Invitational Series

LIV Golf Invitational Series 📅 LIV Golf Invitational Series Date: Thursday, June 9, 2022

Thursday, June 9, 2022 🕙 Tee Times Start: 10.15 am ET

10.15 am ET 📺 TV Channel: Not televised – Streaming available at LIVGolf.com and on their YouTube/Facebook page

Not televised – Streaming available at LIVGolf.com and on their YouTube/Facebook page ⛳ Golf Course: Centurion Club | Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, England, UK

Centurion Club | Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, England, UK 🎲 LIV Golf Invitational Series Odds: Dustin Johnson +500 | Talor Gooch +900 | Louis Oosthuizen +1000

LIV Golf Invitational Series Odds | Odds to Win the LIV Golf Invitational London

This week sees the start of a new era for golf.

Some of the PGA Tour’s former best players have turned to the LIV Golf Invitational Series, securing lucrative multi-million dollar deals and playing some of the best golf courses around the world.

This week, the field take to Centurion Club, a modern golf course designed with six par 5’s, six par 4’s and six par 3’s, providing both a huge challenge with numerous hazards and traps, but also rewarding the players for brave shots and high quality golf.

Scroll down below for a breakdown of the LIV Golf Invitational London odds and props bets.

LIV Golf Invitational Series – London Odds | Golf Betting Odds

With this being the first tournament ever in the LIV Golf Invitational Series, the betting is nicely spread with lots of the big names crossing over from the PGA Tour at the top of the market. Dustin Johnson is currently the market leader, which is to be expected as he was ranked in the top 10 on the PGA Tour, is a former world number one, played in last year’s Ryder Cup and has won two major championships.

Other big names in the world of golf such as Louis Oosthuizen, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Phil Mickelson also feature in the first of an eight event series this week at the LIV Golf Invitational London.

Check out the chart below for a complete breakdown of the LIV Golf Invitational London odds from BetOnline for the first tournament of the series this week from Centurion Club.

Bet Odds Play Dustin Johnson +500 Taylor Gooch +900 Louis Oosthuizen +1000 Kevin Na +1200 Sergio Garcia +1400 Sam Horsfield +2000 Bernd Wiesberger +1600 Justin Harding +2200 Ian Poulter +2500 Matt Jones +2500

For the first time ever, the LIV Golf Invitational Series kicks off on Thursday, as a new era for golf begins. Several wrenownedouned golfing superstars have made the switch from the PGA Tour and DP World Tour respectively, with prize money that would blow your mind on offer throughout the LIV Golf Invitational Series as well as in each of the eight individual tournaments.

Sports fans can bet on their favorite player at the top golf betting sites on the market. They will also have access to the best odds, prop bets, sports betting offers, and free bets for the LIV Golf Invitational London.

LIV Golf Invitational Series Picks | Golf Predictions

With the first event of the new and highly anticipated LIV Golf Invitational Series getting underway this Thursday, picking a winner could be tricky.

As it is only a 54-hole tournament rather than the standard 72-holes, will this suit someone who gets out of the blocks early and starts like a house on fire? Here at The Sports Daily, we think the experienced and stellar Louis Oosthuizen could triumph at Centurion Club this week and win the $4 million prize fund as well as lifting the LIV Golf Invitational London trophy.

Oosthuizen is one of the biggest names who has switched his allegiances to the new Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational Series, and with that is rightly one of the favourites here for the first tournament of the eight-event series.

Oosthuizen hits the ball very straight, perhaps not as far as his golfing rivals, but that doesn’t matter when you find the middle of the fairway as regularly as Louis does. His ability off the tee is complimented by an astute iron game, with delicate hands and a real nice touch around the greens too.

The South African has one of the nicest and easiest swings you will ever see, and when on form, makes the game of golf look as easy as a stroll in the park. Although Oosthuizen has just won the one major championship, The Open at St Andrews back in 2010, he is highly regarded as one of the most talented and consistent players in the world of golf, and was highly respected on the PGA Tour before making the switch to this Saudi-funded league.

The 39-year-old has finished runner-up in all three remaining majors. He came second at The Masters in 2012, the PGA Championship in 2017 and 2021, and the US Open in 2015 and 2021.

Oosthuizen most definitely has what it takes to win around Centurion and go down in history as the first ever winner of an event on the new LIV Golf Invitational Series. You can get him at a cracking price of +1000 with BetOnline to win the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series tournament – LIV Golf Invitational London.

