The Cincinnati Bengals sit fifth in the AFC with an 8-4 record.

Cincinnati has won four straight and six out of their last seven games.

The Bengals are tied with the Baltimore Ravens with an 8-4 record but Lamar Jackson may miss some time.

Despite losing to the Ravens in early October, the Bengals look like the best team in the division. Regardless if Lamar misses extended time or not.

Cincinnati will play Baltimore again in week 18 of the season.

While this may be for the division title, Cincinnati could have it won already if Jackson does miss time.

Below, we will discuss Cincinnati’s recent hot streak and if the Bengals can win the Super Bowl.

Cincinnati Bengals Playing Very Well Lately

The Bengals have been playing like one of the best teams in the NFL recently.

Cincinnati’s offense scored 27 points or more in five out of their last seven games.

Ja’Marr Chase recently returned in their last game. Before that, Chase missed four straight games.

The offense still scored 37 points or more in two of the four games Chase missed.

Cincinnati’s offense ranks seventh in points per game and fourth in passing yards per game.

Joe Burrow is second in passing yards and tied for second in passing TDs in the league.

Burrow is completing 69.1% of his passes.

He is making a strong case for MVP. BetOnline has Burrow as the third favorite with +750 odds to win the MVP.

Their last two games have been victories against the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans.

Other victories on the season include games against the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets.

These are four games won against teams currently in the playoffs in the AFC.

The Bengals are getting hot at the right time.

Can The Cincinnati Bengals Win The Super Bowl?

The Cincinnati Bengals are Super Bowl contenders and can win the Lombardi Trophy.

Cincinnati already defeated the Kansas City Chiefs this season. Not only that, the Bengals defeated the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game last year.

BetOnline has the Bengals listed as the sixth-best odds (+1200) to win the Super Bowl. They are the third favorites in the AFC to win the Super Bowl.

Joe Burrow is a star and one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

Ja’Msrr Chase missed four games this season but when healthy, he is one of the best wide receivers in the league.

Chase and Tee Higgins form one of the best duos at WR in the NFL.

The offensive line has improved for the Bengals.

Cincinnati’s defense has been good enough to get the job done.

With Joe Burrow under center, the Bengals are bona fide Super Bowl contenders.