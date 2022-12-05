Can The San Francisco 49ers Still Contend For A Super Bowl Without Jimmy Garoppolo?

The San Francisco 49ers currently sit atop the NFC West and third in the NFC with an 8-4 record.

They have won five straight games and have allowed 17 points or fewer in each of those five games.

Unfortunately for the 49ers and their fans, starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot and he will miss the remainder of the season.

Garoppolo had a 67.2 completion percentage, 2,437 passing yards, 16 passing TDs, and four interceptions.

Garoppolo has played in 74 games in his career.

Among QBs who have played at least 74 games in their career, Garoppolo has the sixth best win percentage in NFL history.

Below, we will discuss whether the 49ers can still contend for a Super Bowl without Jimmy Garoppolo.

Despite Garoppolo missing the rest of the year with a broken foot, BetOnline still gives the 49ers the fifth best odd (+750) to win the Super Bowl.

Garoppolo is not asked to do what top QBs in the league are asked of.

However, Garoppolo is a winner.

However, it is not all doom and gloom for San Francisco.

The 49ers have a very stacked all-around team.

The defense has been terrific. They rank first in points allowed per game, 12th in passing yards allowed per game, and first in rushing yards allowed per game.

The 49ers have allowed 17 points or less in five straight games. They have allowed more than 20 points in just two out of 12 games this season.

San Francisco also ranks tied for sixth in team sacks per game and tied for fourth in interceptions.

Nick Bosa is first in the league in sacks, with 14.5 sacks on the season. BetOnline gives Bosa the second-best odds (+200) to win the Defensive Player of the Year award.

The offense is still filled with playmakers. Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, and George Kittle are still dangerous, even with rookie QB Brock Purdy under center.

While the injury to Garoppolo does hurt San Francisco’s chances a bit to win the Super Bowl, the 49ers still have the team to get the job done.

The San Francisco 49ers are still contenders to win the Super Bowl.