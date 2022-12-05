News

Can The San Francisco 49ers Still Contend For A Super Bowl Without Jimmy Garoppolo?

Author image
jamesboutros
Twitter
2 min read
NFL Player Props betting picks
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

The San Francisco 49ers currently sit atop the NFC West and third in the NFC with an 8-4 record.

They have won five straight games and have allowed 17 points or fewer in each of those five games.

Unfortunately for the 49ers and their fans, starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot and he will miss the remainder of the season.

Garoppolo had a 67.2 completion percentage, 2,437 passing yards, 16 passing TDs, and four interceptions.

Garoppolo has played in 74 games in his career.

Among QBs who have played at least 74 games in their career, Garoppolo has the sixth best win percentage in NFL history.

Below, we will discuss whether the 49ers can still contend for a Super Bowl without Jimmy Garoppolo.

Can The San Francisco 49ers Still Contend For A Super Bowl Without Jimmy Garoppolo?

Despite Garoppolo missing the rest of the year with a broken foot, BetOnline still gives the 49ers the fifth best odd (+750) to win the Super Bowl.

Garoppolo is not asked to do what top QBs in the league are asked of.

However, Garoppolo is a winner.

Garoppolo has the sixth best win percentage in NFL history among QBs who have played at least 74 games in their career.

However, it is not all doom and gloom for San Francisco.

The 49ers have a very stacked all-around team.

The defense has been terrific. They rank first in points allowed per game, 12th in passing yards allowed per game, and first in rushing yards allowed per game.

The 49ers have allowed 17 points or less in five straight games. They have allowed more than 20 points in just two out of 12 games this season.

San Francisco also ranks tied for sixth in team sacks per game and tied for fourth in interceptions.

Nick Bosa is first in the league in sacks, with 14.5 sacks on the season. BetOnline gives Bosa the second-best odds (+200) to win the Defensive Player of the Year award.

The offense is still filled with playmakers. Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, and George Kittle are still dangerous, even with rookie QB Brock Purdy under center.

While the injury to Garoppolo does hurt San Francisco’s chances a bit to win the Super Bowl, the 49ers still have the team to get the job done.

The San Francisco 49ers are still contenders to win the Super Bowl.

Topics  
News
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter

jamesboutros

Growing up, James was fascinated with watching sports. This led to an interest in research and stats and writing betting analysis for a variety of sports. James has graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business.
View All Posts By jamesboutros

jamesboutros

Twitter
Growing up, James was fascinated with watching sports. This led to an interest in research and stats and writing betting analysis for a variety of sports. James has graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business.
View All Posts By jamesboutros

Related To News

News
FIFA-World-Cup-2022-Romelu-Lukaku-miss-vs-Croatia-video-scaled

Top 5 Failed Golden Generations at the World Cup | 2014-22 Belgium join list

Author image Joe Lyons  •  5h
News
Notre Dame's Drew Pyne Enters Transfer Portal
Notre Dame’s Drew Pyne Enters Transfer Portal
Author image Dylan Williams  •  Dec 2 2022
News
Lonzo Ball's Alarming Injury Update
Lonzo Ball’s Alarming Injury Update
Author image Dylan Williams  •  Dec 1 2022
News
jpg
Most Controversial World Cup Tiebreaker Moments
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Dec 1 2022
News
The NFC South is a Wild Mess
The NFC South is a Wild Mess
Author image Dylan Williams  •  Nov 30 2022
News
Best Bitcoin Casino Sites for Fast Payouts in December
Best Bitcoin Casino Sites for Fast Payouts in December
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 29 2022
News
LBLOCK To Explode After Launch of Lucky Block Casino and Sportsbook
LBLOCK To Explode After Launch of Lucky Block Casino and Sportsbook
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 29 2022
More News
Arrow to top