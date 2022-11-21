After starting the season 1-4, the Washington Commanders currently have a record of 6-5.

They sit one spot out of the wild card but have been one of the hotter teams in the league.

Washington has won five out of their last six games.

The Commanders’ defense has allowed 21 points or less in seven straight games.

Below, we will discuss Washington’s hot streak and if they can make the playoffs.

Washington Commanders Playing Very Well Recently

Washington has been one of the hotter teams in the league, winning five of their last six games.

Taylor Heinicke has started the last five games for the Commanders.

Carson Wentz suffered a fractured finger back in week 6. Despite being able to return, he lost his starting job to Heinicke.

Heinicke has done a good enough job to help Washington win four of the last five games that he has started.

It has been the defense that has carried the Commanders.

The only loss in the last six games for Washington was against the Minnesota Vikings. The defense held the Vikings to just 20 points and lost by only three.

Washington’s defense also held the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers to 21 points. The Commanders defeated both the Eagles and the Packers.

Washington ranks 12th in points allowed per game and passing yards allowed per game, and sixth in rushing yards allowed per game.

The defense has been the main reason for Washington’s recent success.

Can The Washington Commanders Make The Playoffs?

Washington’s most impressive victory came against the then-undefeated Philadelphia Eagles.

The last two losses for the Commanders were by four points in week 5 against the Tennessee Titans and by 3 points in week 9 against the Minnesota Vikings.

The remaining schedule is crucial for the Commanders with two matchups left against the New York Giants.

New York is 7-3 and holds a wild card spot. Washington plays at New York in week 13, followed by a bye week in week 14, and then faces the Giants at home in week 15.

Washington will need to defeat the Atlanta Falcons in week 12. This is a huge matchup with the Falcons having a record of 5-6 on the season.

The schedule gets difficult after that matchup.

Besides the two crucial matchups versus the Giants, they will also be on the road against the San Francisco 49ers in week 16 and then two home games to end the season against the Cleveland Browns (with Deshaun Watson) and the Dallas Cowboys to end the season.

Washington’s defense will carry them to victory against the Falcons and at least one game against the Giants.

Expect Washington to defeat the Giants at home in week 15 after having a bye week in week 14.

The week 13 matchup on the road versus the Giants and the week 18 matchup at home against the Dallas Cowboys will decide Washington’s fate.

Dallas may or may not have much to play for in week 18 depending on seeding.

Washington could also use help with the Seattle Seahawks faltering down the stretch. The Seahawks have been a huge surprise but regression is due for the team. They sit 6-4 and atop the NFC West. Expect the 49ers to win the NFC West and Seattle to lose more games than they win down the stretch.

The Commanders’ defense will lead them to enough victories down the stretch to grab a wild card spot.

Washington will make the playoffs.