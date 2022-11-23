Canada vs Belgium World Cup Match Stats, Betting & Free Bets

See our Canada vs Belgium World Cup match stats ahead of today’s big World Cup game in Qatar. We’ve also got the latest soccer match betting on the game, plus you can claim up to $6000 in World Cup free bets to use on the fixture.



Canada vs Belgium Match Stats (Weds, Nov 23 2022)

Canada and Belgium will be making World Cup history today as the sides have never played an international game before.

Belgium have a FIFA ranking of 2, so are one of the leading fancies to win the World Cup @ +2000 with BetOnline, while Canada @ +35000 with BetOnline are back in 41st position.

You can see from our match stats below that Canada will fancy their chances of causing a slight upset with Belgium coming into the game off the back of two defeats, which came against Egypt and the Netherlands, while the Maple Leafs have lost just 4 of their last 20 matches.

Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku is their main man in terms of scoring – he’s netted 68 goals from his 102 caps – while Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne is another key player with 93 caps and 25 goals.

The match stats suggest we might see goals too, with 10 of Belgium’s last 13 games seeing 3+ goals scored in the game and this is supported with 4 of Canada’s last 6 fixtures also going 3+ goals.

In terms of Canada’s hope of scoring, then this might sit with Cyle Larin, who plays his domestic soccer at Club Brugge. He’s scored 25 goals in 54 caps for his country. Jonathan Lille (22 goals from only 34 caps) is also making a name for himself and with a cracking 65% strike-rate that’s a decent return.

Overall, it’s a game that Belgium will be fully expected to win, based on the FIFA World rankings, but they’ve not won in their last two so Canada might feel it’s a good time to be playing them. However, goals, goals, goals looks the way to go in this one – back OVER 2.5 GOALS @ -135 with BetOnline.

Canada vs Belgium 7pm

FIFA World Rankings, Belgium 2, Canada 41

Have NEVER played before

Belgium Match Stats

Belgium have lost their last 2 games

6 of Belgium’s last 9 games went OVER 2.5 GOALS

10 of Belgium’s last 13 games went OVER 2.5 GOALS

Both teams scored in 5 of the last 7 games

Belgium have only won 5 of their last 13 games

Lukaku has scored 68 goals (102 caps)

Canada Match Stats

4 of Canada’s last 6 games went OVER 2.5 GOALS

Both teams DIDN’T score in 9 of Canada’s last 12 games

Canada have won 4 of their last 12 games 2-0

Canada have lost 4 of their last 20 games

Wednesday Nov 23: CANADA vs BELGIUM (1pmCT)

Belgium v Canada: World Cup Odds Play BELGIUM -178 DRAW +350 CANADA +495

How Can I Watch Belgium v Canada and The Rest Of The World Cup In USA?



📅 FIFA World Cup START Date : Sunday Nov 20, 2022

Sunday Nov 20, 2022 📅 FIFA World Cup FINAL Date : Sunday Dec 18, 2022

Sunday Dec 18, 2022 🕙 World Cup Belgium v Canada Match Time (CT): 1pm (Weds Nov 23)

1pm (Weds Nov 23) 🏟 Where Is 2022 World Cup: Qatar

Qatar 📺 Watch : FOX Sports & JazzSports

FOX Sports & JazzSports 🎲 FIFA World Cup Odds Belgium v Canada Match Betting: Belgium -220| Draw +368 | Canada +650

Group Stage Kick-off Times in USA and Canada: Time Difference Explainer



Our table below will give you a better guide when USA and Canada are playing their matches at the FIFA World Cup, hosted by Qatar. With Qatar being ahead of the US and Canada, then we’ve listed the scheduled the kick-off times for the Group Stage matches in ‘Qatar time’ and you can work back from there.

We’ve also got the match betting and Eastern Times for the USA and Canada group games below – for example, if a game kicks-off in Qatar at 10pm, then it will be broadcast at 2pm Eastern Time.

Qatar Newfoundland Atlantic Eastern

Central Mountain Pacific Alaska Hawaii 1pm 6:30am 6am 5am 4am 3am 2am 1am Midnight 4pm 9:30am 9am 8am 7am 6am 5am 4am 3am 7pm 12:30pm Noon 11am 10am 9am 8am 7am 6am 10pm 3:30pm 3pm 2pm 1pm Noon 11am 10am 9am

