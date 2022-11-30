Canada vs Morocco Betting Picks, Predictions And Odds For World Cup 2022 Group F

You can see our Canada vs Morocco betting picks and latest odds for the World Cup 2022 Group F game on Thursday December 1, plus we’ve got some interesting match stats ahead of the fixture – LIKE, did you know Morocco have qualified just once (1986 World Cup) for the knockout stages? Add in a monster $7,850 that you can claim in World Cup free bets, then make sure you read on!

Canada vs Morocco Betting Picks For World Cup 2022 Group F Match

Canada and Morocco have faced each other once before with Morocco running out 4-0 winners back in 2016 in an international friendly. This is the first game for Canada at the 2022 World Cup that they are facing a team who they have experienced playing against before. Check out out article on the first-time World Cup matches at the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Morocco Favorites In Match Betting

The Canada vs Morocco match betting suggests a win for Walid Regragui’s side. They are priced at +110 with Stake, one of the leading Canada Sportsbooks, in their third 2022 World Cup game with Canada.

Morocco are unbeaten in nine matches and of course sit second in Group F at the minute, so are rightly the betting favorites. On the flip side, Canada, who are priced at +250 with Stake to win this match, qualified as the top team from CONCACAF ahead of the likes of Mexico and the USA. They are ranked 19 places below Morocco in the official FIFA World Rankings, but have shown so far in the World Cup that they a threatening going forward, despite losing both group games.

Morocco have looked fantastic at the World Cup so far, comprehensively beating Belgium 2-0 as well as drawing a stalemate with Croatia. They ae odds on the qualify from the group and are favorites to come first!

Morocco Favorites To Win Group F And Make It To Knockout Stages

Despite being the third ranked team in this group and many soccer fans believing it was a foregone conclusion that Belgium and Croatia would qualify for the knockout stages from this group, Morocco are odds on to make it into the last 16 thanks to their win over Belgium and draw with Croatia in the World Cup so far.

Morocco have looked like a strong outfit. They are resolute and tight at the back as well as being a huge threat going forward with some qualify players throughout their whole team. They are now priced at -900 to qualify for the last 16 of the 2022 Qatar World Cup. This would be the first time they’ve done so since 1986.

Although they didn’t win their opening game of Group F with Croatia, everyone saw how impressive Morocco were against Belgium in their second Group F match whey ran riot and beat the #2 ranked national team 2-0.

A Lot Rests With Hakim Ziyech

Hakim Ziyech is the vice-captain of Morocco and is one of their main men in attack. The Chelsea winger has 18 goals for his country in 45 caps, and has looking threatening in both of Morocco’s opening Group F games so far. Ziyech is probably the highest calibre player in the Morocco squad, and he is certainly one of the main reason why they sit in such a good position to qualify for the last 16.

Despite being slightly out of favor at his club Chelsea, Ziyech has show character so far and has helped inspire his nation to two fantastic results against Croatia and Belgium. Ziyech is certainly one of the main men for Morocco, alongside the likes of Youssef En-Nesyri, Zakaria Aboukhlal and Achraf Hakimi.

If Morocco can win this game and qualify for the last 16, big game players like Ziyech wiill help give them every chance of making it ever further in the World Cup and perhaps progressing to the quarter-finals or beyond in the tournament.

What About Canada, Do They Have A Chance Of Upsetting The Odds?

The match betting says no but looking at Canada’s recent games and their match stats it suggests they could easily be a potential banana skin for Morocco and could stop them from qualifying for the last 16.

Canada only lost two games in the entire CONCACAF World cup qualifying, winning the group with 28 points after 14 games. Canada won all of their home qualifying games bar one, which ended in a 1-1 draw with Honduras.

Since the World Cup began just under two weeks ago, Canada have been a breath of fresh air but have still not conjured up any points in Group F. The certainly have a chance of upsetting the odds here, given their level of performance again both Belgium and Croatia.

Both teams DIDN’T score in 11 of Canada’s last 14 games, while 9 of their last 14 matches also went Under 2.5 Goals which further backs up that they are more than capable of making life hard for the knockout stage hopefuls.

Canada looked really good against Belgium last Wednesday in Game 1 of their Group F campaign, despite losing 1-0. They created lots of chances, but just couldn’t quite get the ball over the line and into the back of the net. They went 1-0 up against Croatia in Game 2, but fell to a 4-1 defeat as Croatia’s qualify shined through.

Who Are Canada’s Main Goal Threats?

Canada’s main men when it comes to scoring is Lille’s Jonathan David, who has netted 9 times in 15 league games this season in Ligue 1 as well as scoring 22 goals in 36 appearances for the Maple Leafs. Of course Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies is another huge goal threat. He is the designated penalty taker and has scored Canada’s only goal off the World Cup so far.

Overall, it’s a match that Morocco will be fully expected to claim the full three points and the match odds back this up. However, you also feel Canada could easily make it hard for the likes of Ziyech, Hakimi and Boufal who are looking to qualify for the World Cup knockout stages for the first representing their country.

Taking all this into account, the match betting on a Morocco win looks appealing to us. The ‘Under 2.5 goals’ market catches the eye but is a bit on the skinny side. We could also not see both teams scoring here which is priced at -106 with Stake, which is a bet that has paid out in 79% of Canada’s last 14 matches.

However, we are going to be bold and side with ‘Morocco to win’. Morocco comprehensively outplayed and beat Belgium 2-0, who are ranked #2 in the world so it is clear to see they are capable of beating the Maple Leafs too.

BEST BET: Morocco to win @ +110 with Stake



Canada vs Morocco Betting Odds For World Cup Fixture On Thursday December 1

Canada vs Morocco: World Cup Odds Play CANADA +250 DRAW +240 MOROCCO +110

Note: Odds are subject to change

Canada vs Morocco ‘Stat Attack’

See below our selection of Canada vs Morocco match stats to take into the World Cup game and hopefully find different betting angles into the game.

FIFA World Rankings: Morocco: 22 | Canada: 41

Morocco are unbeaten in their last nine matches (W6, D3)

Canada had 21 attempts on goal in their opening Group F game against Belgium

Canada have never even won one point at the World Cup in their history

Canada have scored 2+ goals in 17 of their last 19 wins

Morocco have conceded just three goals in their last nine matches

Of Morocco’s last 9 matches, they have scored 2+ goals in 7 of them

Hakim Ziyech has 18 goals in 45 games for Morocco

Canada qualified for the 2022 World Cup as the best CONCACAF nation (ahead of Mexico and USA)

Jonathan David has scored 9 goals in 15 games for Lille in Ligue 1

Alphonso Davies has won 127 tackles and 4 ariel duels in the Bundesliga for Bayern Munich so far this season

Morocco’s Last 5 Games

27th Nov 22: Belgium 0-2 Morocco

23rd Nov 22: Croatia 0-0 Morocco

17th Nov 22: Morocco 3-0 Georgia

27th Sept 22: Paraguay 0-0 Morocco

23rd Sept 22: Morocco 2-0 Chile

Canada’s Last 5 Games

27th Nov 22: Croatia 4-1 Canada

23rd Nov 22: Belgium 1-0 Canada

17th Nov 22: Japan 1-2 Canada

11th Nov 22: Bahrain 2-2 Canada

27th Sept 22: Canada 0-2 Uruguay

2022 World Cup Group F Odds

Group F is made up of the following four countries:

Belgium

Canada

Croatia

Morocco

Below, as outlined in a table, are the best odds for each nation in Group F to either qualify for the knockout stages or win the group entirely. The Maple Leafs officially cannot progress into the last 16.

Group F To Win Group To Qualify From Group Play Belgium +275 +125 Canada

N/A N/A Croatia

-110 -300 Morocco

+200 -900

How Can I Watch Canada vs Morocco and The Rest Of The World Cup In Canada?



📅 FIFA World Cup START Date : Sunday Nov 20, 2022

Sunday Nov 20, 2022 📅 FIFA World Cup FINAL Date : Sunday Dec 18, 2022

Sunday Dec 18, 2022 🕙 World Cup Canada vs Morocco Match Time (CT): 10am (Thu, Dec 1)

10am (Thu, Dec 1) 🏟 Where Is 2022 World Cup: Qatar

Qatar 📺 Watch : FOX Sports & JazzSports

FOX Sports & JazzSports 🎲 FIFA World Cup Odds Canada vs Morocco Match Betting: Canada +250 | Draw +240 | Morocco +110

RELATED: What Are The World Cup 2022 Kick-off Times In USA and Canada?

