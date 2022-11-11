Soccer

Canada World Cup Odds 2022: The Maple Leafs +275 To Qualify From Group F

Paul Kelly
Canada National Football Team - World Cup
Ahead of the 2022 World Cup, you can back the Canada Men’s National Football Team to qualify from Group F at a fantastic price of +275. Here is how you can do just that and avail of some World Cup free bets and cash bonuses too.

Can head coach John Herdman guide the Maple Leafs a magnificent World Cup run? Can the Canadian superstars like Alfonso Davies, Jonathan David, Cyle Larin and  Junior Hoilett help Canada qualify for the knockout stages of the World Cup? Only time will tell but they have an outside chance!

2022 World Cup Group B Odds

Group F is made up of the following four countries:

  • Belgium
  • Canada
  • Croatia
  • Morocco

Below, as outlined in a table, are the best odds for each nation in Group F to either qualify for the knockout stages or win the group entirely. The Maple Leafs are the fourth favorites to make it into the Last 16.

Group F To Win Group To Qualify From Group Play
Belgium -188 -700 Stake
Canada
 +1200 +275 Stake
Croatia
 +250 -250 Stake
Morocco
 +1000 +200 Stake

As you can see from the above table, Belgium are favorites to win Group F. It seems like a foregone conclusion that Kevin De Bruyne and his teammates will qualify from the group in either first or second place, and are more than likely going to win Group F in the process.

Croatia will be strong and are second favorites to qualify, with Canada as the fourth and last favorites to qualify from this tough group. You can back Canada to win Group F at a magnificent price of +1200 with Stake. If you want to play it safe and think that the Maple Leafs will even qualify, but perhaps as the runner-up, then back them with Stake at a price of +275.

How To Bet On Canada To Qualify From Group F At The World Cup

DID YOU KNOW? This is the first time Canada have qualified for the World Cup since 1986.

2022 World Cup Schedule

Here is the schedule for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar:

Group Stages: Sunday November 20 to Friday December 2

Round of 16: Saturday December 3 to Tuesday December 6

Quarter-Finals: Friday December 9 and Saturday December 10

Semi-Finals: Tuesday December 13 and Wednesday December 14

Third Place Play-Off: Saturday December 17

Final: Sunday December 18 (10am kick-off EST)

2022 Qatar World Cup Outright Odds

As we have alluded to on this page, Canada have been somewhat unfortunate and have been drawn in a really a tough group. They are in Group F with Belgium, Morocco and Croatia.

The Maple Leafs are +275 with the majority of Canadian Betting Sites to make it into the knockout stages and qualify from their group. However, if you think they can go all the way and win the 2022 World Cup, then check out the best outright odds in the following chart.

Below is a full table of odds for all 32 nations competing in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar:

FIFA World Cup 2022 Futures Odds Play
Brazil +425 Stake
Argentina
 +600 Stake
France
 +675 Stake
England
 +850 Stake
Spain
 +875 Stake
Germany
 +1100 Stake
Netherlands
 +1400 Stake
Portugal
 +1600 Stake
Belgium
 +1600 Stake
Denmark
 +3000 Stake
Uruguay
 +5000 Stake
Croatia
 +5500 Stake
Senegal
 +9000 Stake
USA
 +10000 Stake
Serbia
 +10000 Stake
Switzerland
 +11000 Stake
Mexico
 +20000 Stake
Poland
 +20000 Stake
Ecuador
 +20000 Stake
Wales
 +25000 Stake
Canada
 +27500 Stake
Cameroon
 +30000 Stake
Japan
 +30000 Stake
Morocco
 +30000 Stake
South Korea
 +30000 Stake
Ghana
 +35000 Stake
Qatar
 +40000 Stake
Australia
 +40000 Stake
Costa Rica
 +40000 Stake
Iran
 +50000 Stake
Tunisia +75000 Stake
Saudi Arabia
 +75000 Stake

Note: Odds are correct at time of publication and are subject to change

Paul Kelly

Paul Kelly is an avid sports fan and writer, specialising in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Paul graduated from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, attaining a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism.
