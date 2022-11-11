Canada World Cup Odds 2022: The Maple Leafs +275 To Qualify From Group F

Ahead of the 2022 World Cup, you can back the Canada Men’s National Football Team to qualify from Group F at a fantastic price of +275. Here is how you can do just that and avail of some World Cup free bets and cash bonuses too.

Can head coach John Herdman guide the Maple Leafs a magnificent World Cup run? Can the Canadian superstars like Alfonso Davies, Jonathan David, Cyle Larin and Junior Hoilett help Canada qualify for the knockout stages of the World Cup? Only time will tell but they have an outside chance!

Best World Cup Betting Sites For Backing Canada

Our Canadian sports betting sites for football allow players to join and wager on the World Cup from anywhere in Canada. Just sign up today, deposit, claim your free bets and then use them to bet on the up-coming 2022 FIFA World Cup from Qatar.

If you like betting on the move and don't have time to sit down and take your time selecting your World Cup bets, then check out the best soccer betting apps to use in Canada and the US to wager on the World Cup and watch the action when out and about.

2022 World Cup Group B Odds

Group F is made up of the following four countries:

Belgium

Canada

Croatia

Morocco

Below, as outlined in a table, are the best odds for each nation in Group F to either qualify for the knockout stages or win the group entirely. The Maple Leafs are the fourth favorites to make it into the Last 16.

Group F To Win Group To Qualify From Group Play Belgium -188 -700 Canada

+1200 +275 Croatia

+250 -250 Morocco

+1000 +200

As you can see from the above table, Belgium are favorites to win Group F. It seems like a foregone conclusion that Kevin De Bruyne and his teammates will qualify from the group in either first or second place, and are more than likely going to win Group F in the process.

Croatia will be strong and are second favorites to qualify, with Canada as the fourth and last favorites to qualify from this tough group. You can back Canada to win Group F at a magnificent price of +1200 with Stake. If you want to play it safe and think that the Maple Leafs will even qualify, but perhaps as the runner-up, then back them with Stake at a price of +275.

How To Bet On Canada To Qualify From Group F At The World Cup

The best Canada sports betting site for World Cup promo codes and free bets is Stake.

So, if you think the Canada National Soccer Team have what it takes to come in the top two in Group F and qualify for the knockout stages, or perhaps even go all the way and win the whole tournament, then make sure you sign-up to Stake and place your World Cup bets with them.

Join Stake HERE Deposit up to $2,000 after registering your account Get a 200% deposit bonus up to $2,000 You can now start to bet on the 2022 World Cup from Qatar

DID YOU KNOW? This is the first time Canada have qualified for the World Cup since 1986.

2022 World Cup Schedule

Here is the schedule for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar:

Group Stages: Sunday November 20 to Friday December 2

Round of 16: Saturday December 3 to Tuesday December 6

Quarter-Finals: Friday December 9 and Saturday December 10

Semi-Finals: Tuesday December 13 and Wednesday December 14

Third Place Play-Off: Saturday December 17

Final: Sunday December 18 (10am kick-off EST)

2022 Qatar World Cup Outright Odds

As we have alluded to on this page, Canada have been somewhat unfortunate and have been drawn in a really a tough group. They are in Group F with Belgium, Morocco and Croatia.

The Maple Leafs are +275 with the majority of Canadian Betting Sites to make it into the knockout stages and qualify from their group. However, if you think they can go all the way and win the 2022 World Cup, then check out the best outright odds in the following chart.

Below is a full table of odds for all 32 nations competing in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar:

Note: Odds are correct at time of publication and are subject to change

