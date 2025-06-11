Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson wins 2025 Calder Trophy

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson of Holland, Michigan has won the 2025 Calder Trophy on Tuesday according to Rogers Sportsnet. The award is presented to the National Hockey League rookie of the year.

Lane Hutson’s Statistics in 2024-25

Hutson had six goals and 60 assists for 66 points in 82 games. He was a -2 with 34 penalty minutes, 26 power-play points, 91 shots on goal, 123 blocked shots, 40 hits, 56 takeaways, and 109 giveaways.

Hutson had four three-point games this season. He had one goal and two assists for three points in a 5-4 Canadiens win over the Vancouver Canucks on January 6. That was followed by three assists in a 5-3 Canadiens win over the Utah Hockey Club on January 14, three assists in a 4-2 Canadiens win over the Florida Panthers on March 30, and three assists in a 3-2 Canadiens overtime win over the Panthers on April 1.

Helped the Canadiens make the playoffs

Hutson was a key reason why the Canadiens made the playoffs. They had a terrific finish to the season as they went 7-1-2 in their last 10 games, completed the season with 91 points, and beat out the Columbus Blue Jackets by two points.

Seventh Canadiens player to win the Calder Trophy

Hutson is the seventh Canadiens player to win the award and the first in 53 years. He follows center Johnny Quilty of Ottawa, Ontario (1940-41), right winger Bernie Geoffrion of Montreal, Quebec (1951-52), centre Ralph Backstrom of Kirkland Lake, Ontario (1958-59), right winger Bobby Rousseau of Montreal (1961-62), defenseman Jacques Laperriere of Bearn, Quebec (1963-64), and goaltender Ken Dryden of Hamilton, Ontario (1971-72).

Part of a nucleus of young Canadiens talent

Hutson is one of three Canadiens players 20 years or younger who are the future nucleus of the Canadiens. He is joined by 19-year-old right winger Ivan Demidov of Sergiyev Posad, Russia, and 20-year-old Juraj Slafkovsky of Kosice, Slovakia. All three players were drafted by the Canadiens. Slafkovsky was the Canadiens’s first overall pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. Hutson was the Canadiens’s second round pick, 62nd overall in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. Demidov was the Canadiens’s first round pick, fifth overall, in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.