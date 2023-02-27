NHL News and Rumors

Canadiens trade Evgenii Dadonov to the Stars

Jeremy Freeborn
Evgenii Dadonov

The Montreal Canadiens traded right winger Evgenii Dadonov of Chelyabinsk, Russia to the Dallas Stars for right winger Denis Gurianov of Togliatti, Russia on Sunday. The Canadiens are the second team for Gurianov after six seasons with the Stars, while the Stars are the fifth team for Dadonov. He previously played with the Florida Panthers on two separate occasions (2009 to 2012, and again from 2017 to 2020), and one season each with the Ottawa Senators (2020-21), Vegas Golden Knights (2021-22), and Canadiens (2022-23).

Dadonov 2022-23 season

In 50 games with the Canadiens this season, Dadonov has four goals and 14 assists for 18 points. He is a -10 with 16 penalty minutes, four power-play points, 72 shots on goal, two faceoff wins, 33 blocked shots, 19 hits, 15 takeaways and 25 giveaways. One of Dadonov’s two faceoff wins came in a Canadiens’s 4-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs in Montreal’s first game of the season on October 12.

Gurianov 2022-23 season

In 43 games this season with Dallas, Gurianov had two goals and seven assists for nine points. He was a -2 with four penalty minutes, one power-play point, 70 shots on goal, 17 blocked shots, 23 hits, 11 takeaways, and 17 giveaways.

Gurianov’s goals this season both came in Dallas wins. The first goal came on November 3 in a 7-2 Dallas win over the Arizona Coyotes. He opened the scoring from Mason Marchment of Uxbridge, Ontario and Tyler Seguin of Brampton, Ontario at 1:27 of the first period. The second goal came on December 10 in a 3-2 Dallas win over the Detroit Red Wings. He tied the game at one on a goal from Marchment and Seguin at 18:06 of the first period.

First in the Central Division

The Stars currently lead the Central Division with 74 points. They have a record of 31 wins, 16 regulation losses and 12 losses in extra time. Dallas also has the second most number of points in the Western Conference. They are two points back of the Vegas Golden Knights, which lead the West with 76 points.

 

 

Topics  
Dallas Stars Montreal Canadiens NHL News and Rumors
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
