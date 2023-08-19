Canelo Alvarez Plans to Compete for 4 to 5 More Years Before Retirement

Canelo Alvarez, one of the biggest names in boxing, has revealed his plans for the remainder of his career. The Mexican superstar stated that he intends to compete for another 4 to 5 years before retiring from the sport.

Canelo Alvarez’s Retirement Plans

Canelo Alvarez has previously discussed his retirement plans, indicating that he aims to continue competing for another 4 to 5 years. This timeline suggests that fans can expect to see Alvarez in action for a few more high-profile fights before he hangs up his gloves.

A Stellar Career

Alvarez, who turned professional at the age of 15, has had an illustrious career in the sport of boxing. He has won multiple world titles in four different weight classes, including his most recent accomplishments as the undisputed champion at super middleweight. Alvarez’s record stands at an impressive 67-2-2, with 49 knockouts.

Potential Fights on the Horizon

With Alvarez’s retirement plans in mind, there are several intriguing matchups that fans and pundits have speculated about. One potential fight that has generated significant interest is a showdown between Alvarez and Terence Crawford. Crawford, a highly skilled fighter in his own right, has expressed openness to facing the winner of Alvarez’s upcoming bout against Jermell Charlo. A matchup between Alvarez and Crawford would undoubtedly be a marquee event in the boxing world.

Alvarez’s Immediate Focus

Before contemplating retirement, Alvarez has his sights set on defending his super middleweight title against Jermell Charlo on September 30. This highly anticipated bout is expected to be a significant test for both fighters and could potentially set the stage for future matchups in the division.

Legacy and Impact

Canelo Alvarez’s impact on the sport of boxing cannot be overstated. Throughout his career, he has faced and defeated some of the biggest names in the sport, solidifying his status as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world. Alvarez’s retirement, whenever it may come, will mark the end of an era in boxing.