Boxing News and Rumors

Canelo Alvarez Plans to Compete for 4 to 5 More Years Before Retirement

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read

Canelo Alvarez, one of the biggest names in boxing, has revealed his plans for the remainder of his career. The Mexican superstar stated that he intends to compete for another 4 to 5 years before retiring from the sport.

Canelo Alvarez’s Retirement Plans

Canelo Alvarez has previously discussed his retirement plans, indicating that he aims to continue competing for another 4 to 5 years. This timeline suggests that fans can expect to see Alvarez in action for a few more high-profile fights before he hangs up his gloves.

A Stellar Career

Alvarez, who turned professional at the age of 15, has had an illustrious career in the sport of boxing. He has won multiple world titles in four different weight classes, including his most recent accomplishments as the undisputed champion at super middleweight. Alvarez’s record stands at an impressive 67-2-2, with 49 knockouts.

Potential Fights on the Horizon

With Alvarez’s retirement plans in mind, there are several intriguing matchups that fans and pundits have speculated about. One potential fight that has generated significant interest is a showdown between Alvarez and Terence Crawford. Crawford, a highly skilled fighter in his own right, has expressed openness to facing the winner of Alvarez’s upcoming bout against Jermell Charlo. A matchup between Alvarez and Crawford would undoubtedly be a marquee event in the boxing world.

Alvarez’s Immediate Focus

Before contemplating retirement, Alvarez has his sights set on defending his super middleweight title against Jermell Charlo on September 30. This highly anticipated bout is expected to be a significant test for both fighters and could potentially set the stage for future matchups in the division.

Legacy and Impact

Canelo Alvarez’s impact on the sport of boxing cannot be overstated. Throughout his career, he has faced and defeated some of the biggest names in the sport, solidifying his status as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world. Alvarez’s retirement, whenever it may come, will mark the end of an era in boxing.

Topics  
Boxing News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To Boxing News and Rumors

Boxing News and Rumors
Boxing: Usyk vs Witherspoon

Elite Ukrainian boxers to join army during Russian invasion

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 2 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
How to Bet on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in DC | DC Sports Betting Guide
How to Bet on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in DC | DC Sports Betting Guide
Author image Alan Draper  •  Feb 25 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall Fight Odds, Preview, and Free Boxing Picks
Author image Alan Draper  •  Feb 26 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
david benavidez
David Benavidez to Stay at 168 for Three More Fights, Waiting for Title Shot
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  3h
Boxing News and Rumors
jermell charlo
Jermell Charlo Expresses Interest in Terence Crawford Fight After Canelo
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  3h
Boxing News and Rumors
Deontay Wilder Boxing
WBC Cancels Order for Deontay Wilder vs. Andy Ruiz Final Eliminator
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  3h
Boxing News and Rumors
Terence Crawford vs Yuriorkis Gamboa
Terence Crawford Wants to Fight Canelo vs. Jermell Winner at 168 for Undisputed Championship
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  6h
More News
Arrow to top