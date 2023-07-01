Boxing News and Rumors

Canelo Alvarez to face Jermell Charlo in Undisputed Las Vegas Showdown on September 30

Garrett Kerman
Sports Editor
Boxing: Canelo Alvarez vs Callum Smith

Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez will defend his super-middleweight world title against Jermell Charlo on September 30 in Las Vegas. This will be the first meeting of undisputed champions in the four-belt era.

 Canelo’s Recent Fights

Alvarez’s most recent fight was a long overdue homecoming on May 6 in Zapopan, just outside his Guadalajara hometown. Alvarez outpointed England’s Callum Smith to win the WBA and vacant WBC super-middleweight titles in December 2020. He then stopped mandatory challenger Avni Yildirim in three rounds in February before unifying the division with an eighth-round stoppage of Billy Joe Saunders in May

Jermell Charlo’s Jump in Weight Class

Canelo is the undisputed world champion at super-middleweight, with Jermell jumping up two weight divisions from super-welterweight. Jermell Charlo is the current WBC, WBA, and IBF light-middleweight champion.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo

Canelo Alvarez is a Mexican professional boxer who has won world championships in four weight classes. He has a record of 56 wins, 1 loss, and 2 draws, with 38 wins by knockout. Alvarez is known for his excellent counter-punching skills, body punching, and ability to adapt to his opponent’s style. He is also known for his strong chin and durability in the ring.

Jermell Charlo is an American professional boxer who has won world championships in three weight classes. He has a record of 35 wins, 1 loss, and 1 draw, with 19 wins by knockout. Charlo is known for his powerful right hand and excellent footwork. He is also known for his ability to control the pace of the fight and his excellent defense.

Early Prediction

This fight is a clash of two undisputed champions in different weight classes. Canelo Alvarez is moving up in weight to face Jermell Charlo, who is moving up two weight classes to fight Alvarez. It will be interesting to see how Charlo handles the move-up in weight and how Alvarez handles the size difference.
Alvarez is the favorite going into the fight, but Charlo is a dangerous opponent who should not be underestimated. Charlo’s power and footwork could cause problems for Alvarez, but Alvarez’s experience and counter-punching skills should give him the edge in the fight.
Overall, this fight has the potential to be a classic and one of the biggest fights of the year. It will be interesting to see how it plays out and who comes out on top.
Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle.
