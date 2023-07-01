Canelo Alvarez to face Jermell Charlo in Undisputed Las Vegas Showdown on September 30

Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez will defend his super-middleweight world title against Jermell Charlo on September 30 in Las Vegas. This will be the first meeting of undisputed champions in the four-belt era.
Canelo Alvarez will defend his super-middleweight undisputed title against junior middleweight undisputed champion Jermell Charlo on Sept. 30 in Las Vegas, NV, the two announced on social media. pic.twitter.com/BmUsh2hqAA
— ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) June 30, 2023
Canelo’s Recent Fights
Jermell Charlo’s Jump in Weight Class
Canelo is the undisputed world champion at super-middleweight, with Jermell jumping up two weight divisions from super-welterweight. Jermell Charlo is the current WBC, WBA, and IBF light-middleweight champion.
Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo
Canelo Alvarez is a Mexican professional boxer who has won world championships in four weight classes. He has a record of 56 wins, 1 loss, and 2 draws, with 38 wins by knockout. Alvarez is known for his excellent counter-punching skills, body punching, and ability to adapt to his opponent’s style. He is also known for his strong chin and durability in the ring.