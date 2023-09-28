Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo Odds, Prediction, and Best Bets

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo will be live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Canelo Alvarez will be putting his WBC, WBO, WBA and IBF super middleweight titles on the line when he takes on Jermell Charlo for a bout to see who is the best super middleweight and the best boxer on the planet this Saturday night.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo Odds

Moneyline Odds Play Canelo Alvarez -400 Jermell Charlo +300

Canelo Alvarez is the clear betting favorite in this fight, with odds of -400. Jermell Charlo is the underdog, with odds of +300. Canelo is the reigning undisputed super middleweight champion, having defeated John Ryder and Gennadiy Golovkin in his last two fights. He is a highly skilled boxer with a good jab and a sharp left hook. He is also a very intelligent fighter who knows how to use his reach and movement to his advantage. Charlo is a powerful undisputed junior middleweight champion who is making the big step up two whole weight classes as he takes on who some consider one of the best pound for pound fighters in the world Canelo Alvarez.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo Preview

On September 30, 2023, two of the best boxers in the world will square off in a blockbuster showdown: Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo.

Alvarez is the undisputed super middleweight champion of the world, and widely regarded as the pound-for-pound best boxer. He has a record of 58-2-2, with 39 knockouts. Charlo is the undisputed junior middleweight champion of the world, and has a record of 35-1-1, with 19 knockouts.

This fight is a true clash of titans. Alvarez is the bigger, stronger fighter, with a reach advantage. He is also a very skilled boxer, with a good jab and a variety of punches in his arsenal. Charlo is the more explosive fighter, with devastating knockout power. He is also a very good boxer, but he is not as skilled as Alvarez. On paper, Alvarez is the favorite to win this fight. He has the size, strength, reach, and skill advantage. However, Charlo is a very dangerous fighter, and he has the power to knock out anyone.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo Best Bet

Best Bet Odds Play Canelo Alvarez by KO/TKO in Rounds 10-12 +600

This weekend, Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo will face off in a historic undisputed super middleweight title fight. Both men are at the top of their game, and the fight is expected to be a close and exciting one. However, there are a number of reasons why I believe that Canelo will knock out Charlo in rounds 10-12.

One of Canelo’s biggest advantages in this fight is his size and strength. He is a naturally bigger fighter than Charlo, and he has a significant weight advantage. This will allow him to bully Charlo around the ring and wear him down over time.

Another advantage that Canelo has is his conditioning. He is known for his relentless pace and his ability to push himself to the limit. Charlo is also a good athlete, but he is not on the same level as Canelo in terms of conditioning. This will be a major factor in the later rounds of the fight, when Canelo is able to maintain his pace while Charlo is starting to tire.

Canelo has more experience than Charlo, both in terms of the number of fights he has had and the level of competition he has faced. He has fought against some of the best fighters in the world, and he has always risen to the occasion. Canelo, on the other hand, has not faced the same level of competition. This lack of experience could hurt him in this fight, especially in the later rounds.

Canelo is a very powerful fighter. He has 39 knockouts in his 59 wins, and he is capable of knocking out any opponent in the world. Charlo has a good chin, but he has been knocked out before. If Canelo lands a clean punch, it could be the end of the fight.

Canelo is one of the most adaptable fighters in the world. He is able to adjust his style to match his opponent and find ways to win. Charlo is a good fighter, but he is not as adaptable as Canelo. This will make it difficult for him to deal with Alvarez's changes in strategy.

Being that Charlo is taking this fight up two whole weight classes if Canelo can make him work in the early portion of this fight, Charlo will gas out as we get into the championship rounds. If Charlo gasses even in the slightest Canelo will pounce and end this fight before it hits the judge’s scorecards.

